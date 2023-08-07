In June, global sales of plug-in electric cars continued its strong growth and almost reached a new all-time monthly record, missing the previous best result by just a few thousand units.

According to EV-Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, 1,260,470 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered globally in June. That's about 38 percent more than a year ago and about 19 percent of the total market.

It means that close to one in five new passenger cars registered that month was rechargeable. Together with non-rechargeable hybrids, a third of the global market was electrified.

The majority of plug-in cars sold in June were all-electric - some 862,000 units and 13 percent share, compared to close to 400,000 plug-in hybrids (6 percent share).

Plug-in car registrations for the month:

BEVs: about *862,000 and 13% share

PHEVs: about *398,000 and 6% share

Total: 1,260,470 (up 38% year-over-year) and 19% share

* estimated from the market share

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – June 2023

So far this year, more than 5.8 million plug-in electric cars were registered around the world, which is about 15 percent of the total volume.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date in 2023:

BEVs: about *4.1 million and 10% share

PHEVs: about *1.7 million and 5.0% share

Total: 5,831,864 (up 40% year-over-year) and roughly 15% share

* estimated from the market share

For reference, in 2022, more than 10 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered globally for the very first time.

Model rank

The Tesla Model Y continued to be the bestselling plug-in model globally in June, with more than 132,000 new registrations.

The Tesla Model 3 also had a good month with nearly 69,000 units, and then there are five BYD model families, two GAC models, and one Wuling, showing us how strong the Chinese position is right now.

Top 10 for the month:

Tesla Model Y - 132,593 Tesla Model 3 - 68,850 BYD Song Plus (2,221 BEVs + 40,589 PHEVs) - 42,810 BYD Qin Plus (11,423 BEVs + 30,670 PHEVs) - 42,093 BYD Yuan Plus (aka Atto 3) - 36,546 BYD Dolphin - 26,627 BYD Han (11,133 BEVs + 12,173 PHEVs) - 23,306 GAC Aion S - 22,488 GAC Aion Y - 20,587 Wuling Bingo - 19,740

* BEV and PHEV versions of the same models were counted together in the source.

After the first six months of the year, we can see the Tesla Model Y with an even bigger advantage over other models and the Tesla Model 3 slightly ahead of the BYD Song family (mostly PHEV). The Volkswagen ID.4 is outside the top ten in 11th position

Brand rank

In terms of the most popular plug-in brands, BYD noted over 240,000 new registrations and even Tesla in its peak month (over 211,000 units) was unable to compete with that.

Top 10 for the month:

BYD - 240,563 Tesla - 211,414 BMW - 45,380 Volkswagen - 45,144 GAC Aion - 45,028 SAIC-GM-Wuling - 37,085 Mercedes-Benz - 33,100 Li Auto - 32,575 Changan - 29,621 SAIC - 26,581

After the first six months, BYD (1,191,405) and Tesla (888,879) are in their own league, far ahead of all other brands. In the case of BYD, only about half of its volume is BEVs, which means that Tesla remains the #1 BEV manufacturer.

A few other brands are above 200,000 units and interestingly, the Chinese GAC has a chance to become third, competing directly with Volkswagen for the lowest level of the podium.

In the next post, we will take a look at the top automotive groups.