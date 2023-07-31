The second quarter of 2023 brought us another significant increase in battery-electric car (BEV) sales around the world.

In this post, we will take a look at the global sales results of all-electric cars by the three largest manufacturers (OEMs) - Tesla, BYD, and Volkswagen Group.

All three OEMs improved their results year-over-year, but the order has not changed compared to Q1. Tesla is the market leader with 466,140 units sold and a very strong 83 percent increase year-over-year.

BYD is the second largest player with 352,163 units, but its growth rate is even faster than Tesla (up 95 percent year-over-year). The relative distance between the two appears to be decreasing, as BYD achieved about 76 percent of Tesla's volume, compared to 71 percent a year ago.

The third OEM is the Volkswagen Group with 180,239 units sold and a growth rate of 53 percent year-over-year. While the results are positive for the German manufacturer, the numbers indicate that it's not able to expand as quickly as Tesla and BYD. Because of that, the relative distance is increasing.

BEV sales results in Q2 2023:

Tesla vs BYD vs Volkswagen Group BEV Car Sales - Q2 2023

During the first half of the year, Tesla almost achieved 900,000 units sold, while BYD exceeded 600,000. The Volkswagen Group is at about half of BYD's volume right now with over 300,000 units sold.

With a very strong growth rate, BYD soon might be able to challenge Tesla, but probably not yet in 2023.

BEV sales results in Q1-Q2 2023:

Tesla: 889,015 (up 57% year-over-year)

BYD (cars): 616,810 (up 91% year-over-year) or 69% of Tesla's result

Difference to Tesla: 272,205 (up 13% year-over-year)

Volkswagen Group: 321,091 (up 48% year-over-year) or 36% of Tesla's result

Difference to Tesla: 567,924 (up 63% year-over-year)

For reference, in 2022, Tesla delivered more than 1.3 million electric cars (an increase of 40 percent year-over-year), BYD sold over 0.9 million (up 184 percent) and Volkswagen Group over 0.57 million (up 26 percent).

