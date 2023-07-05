BYD set another monthly record of global plug-in car sales in June, almost doubling the volume from the previous year.

According to the company's report, in June, BYD passenger plug-in car sales amounted to 251,685, which is 88 percent more than a year ago.

The overwhelming majority of BYD sales are in China, while exports stand for several percent of the total result.

That's the new all-time record (the previous one was 239,092 units in May 2023). Considering the strong momentum, BYD is expected to continue its expansion in the second half of the year.

One of the most interesting findings is that battery-electric car (BEV) sales noticeably exceeded plug-in hybrid (PHEV) sales last month - 128,196 versus 123,489. This might be a turning point at which BYD will turn more toward BEVs, but it's too early to say for sure.

BYD plug-in car sales results:

BEVs: 128,196 (up 84% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 123,489 (up 92% year-over-year)

Total: 251,685 (up 88% year-over-year)

BYD also sold 1,361 commercial electric vehicles for a total of 253,046 plug-in vehicles last month. Out of the total number, some 10,536 BYD plug-ins were exported.

BYD plug-in electric car sales – June 2023

In Q2, BYD sales amounted to 700,244 (up 98 percent year-over-year), including 352,163 BEVs and 348,081 PHEVs.

So far this year, BYD sold over 1.248 million passenger plug-in electric cars, which is 94 percent more than a year ago.

BYD plug-in sales year-to-date:

BEVs: 616,810 (up 91% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 631,351 (up 101% year-over-year)

Total: 1,248,161 (up 94% year-over-year)



For reference, in 2022, BYD sold more than 1.85 million plug-in electric cars. The cumulative number of BYD plug-in electric cars is now more than 3.9 million units.

BYD's 12-month sales already exceeded 2.46 million units. The company is now expected to gradually move towards 300,000 units a month. Sales in 2023 potentially will exceed 3 million.

Top models

The refreshed BYD Qin family (BEV + PHEV) continues to be the top-selling one in BYD's lineup with 44,239 units sold in June.

The BYD Song family (BEV + PHEV) noted 42,388 units, while the all-electric BYD Yuan sold 33,935 units.

The all-electric BYD Dolphin sales amounted to 31,140. The BYD Han family (BEV + PHEV) noted 23,206 units.

The all-new, all-electric microcar BYD Seagull is ramping-up and already reached 23,005 sales in June (after 1,500 in April and 14,300 in May). Other model families usually oscillated around 10,000 units.