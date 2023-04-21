BYD has officially unveiled the Seagull subcompact EV and kicked off pre-sales at Auto Shanghai 2023.

The B-segment hatchback is shaping up to be a big success, with the automaker already reporting 10,000 pre-orders in the first 24 hours after it made its world debut at the auto show press conference.

Part of BYD's Ocean series, which also includes the Dolphin compact hatchback and Seal mid-size sedan, the Seagull is also the brand's cheapest EV to date. It starts at just $11,400 (78,800 yuan) in China, which probably explains the high number of orders in such a short timespan.

Based on BYD's e-Platform 3.0 – just like the Dolphin and Seal – the Seagull is powered by a front-mounted electric motor rated at 55 kilowatts (74 horsepower). Customers can choose between two BYD Blade LFP battery packs, a 30-kilowatt-hour pack with a CLTC range of 190 miles (305 kilometers) and a 38-kWh battery offering 251 miles (405 km) of CLTC range.

Both batteries offer DC fast charging capability, which allows the Seagull to charge up to 80 percent in 30 minutes.

Gallery: BYD Seagull World Debut At Auto Shanghai 2023

10 Photos

When it comes to dimensions, the BYD Seagull bridges the gap between the city car and subcompact segments, measuring 148.8 inches (3,780 millimeters) in length, 67.5 in (1,715 mm) in width, and 60.6 in (1,540 mm) in height, with a wheelbase of 98.4 in (2,500 mm).

That means it's 13.6 in (345 mm) shorter, 2.1 in (55 mm) narrower, and 1.2 in (30 mm) lower than the BYD Dolphin.

The five-door, four-seat hatchback features a modern design that's somewhat similar to the Dolphin, if a bit more daring. The Seagull features sharp headlights available with LEDs, a large windshield with a single wiper, "floating roof" design, a rear LED light bar that reminds of the BYD D1 minivan, and a sporty roof spoiler.

Inside, the Seagull features a 5-inch instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch infotainment screen, a sporty steering wheel with a flat bottom, a wireless charging pad, and two cup holders.

The BYD Seagull has all it takes to become a best-selling EV in its market segment – if not overall. Actually, analysts told Reuters that it could become the best-selling EV in the country within six months of its launch. That could make the BYD Seagull the best-selling EV in the world given the size of China's EV market.

Gallery: 2023 BYD Seagull