BYD has confirmed that the Dolphin all-electric compact hatchback is coming to Europe this year alongside the Seal mid-size sedan.

After launching three fully electric vehicles in Europe – the Atto 3 compact SUV, Han large sedan, and Tang large SUV – the Chinese automaker is enlarging its European lineup with two models that have huge sales potential.

The BYD Dolphin and Seal are the first models in the automaker's Ocean series to make it to Europe. Both are built on the BYD e-Platform 3.0, which also underpins the Atto 3 and uses the carmaker's Blade batteries with LFP cell chemistry in an 800-volt configuration.

In Europe, the BYD Dolphin will be available with a 60-kilowatt-hour lithium iron phosphate (LFP) BYD Blade battery pack with Cell-to-Pack (CTP) technology. The battery powers a front-mounted electric motor rated at 150 kilowatts (201 horsepower). This variant of the Dolphin will be good for 265 miles (427 kilometers) of WLTP combined range.

BYD says European pre-sales of the Dolphin will start in June, with customer deliveries to follow from the fourth quarter.

The BYD Seal will offer in Europe an 82-kWh Blade battery available with either rear- or all-wheel drive. The RWD model features a 230-kW (308-hp) electric motor and offers a WLTP combined range of 354 miles (570 km), while the AWD variant has 390 kW (523 hp) from two motors and covers up to 323 miles (520 km) on a single charge.

Charging from 30 to 80 percent is said to take 26 minutes for the Seal and 29 minutes for the Dolphin; the company quotes a maximum DC fast charging rate of 150 kW for both models. The Seal and Dolphin also offer AC charging with 11 kW and a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function.

The electric sedan features the evolved Cell-to-Body (CTP) technology where the battery is integrated within the body floor, creating a sandwich-like structure that incorporates the Blade battery and the tray.

This allows for a lower vehicle height, increased body rigidity, and more cabin space due to reduced battery pack volume. The BYD Seal will arrive in the brand's European stores in September.

The automaker has not announced pricing for the two models in Europe yet but mentioned a price range of $32,900-$41,600 (30,000-38,000 euros) for the Dolphin at an event, according to Electrive.

BYD currently sells EVs in several European markets including Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, and Spain, with more to follow soon.

