The Chinese automotive group BYD has released additional information about its upcoming luxury/performance YangWang U9 model, and its main attractions seem to be the massively impressive over-1,000-horsepower powertrain and its clever Disus suspension system.

As showcased in the two videos embedded below, the trick suspension setup can make the whole car jump a few inches off the ground and it also enables the electric supercar to drive without one wheel attached, similar to what a 1960s Citroen DS was able to do with its hydropneumatic suspension.

Touted by BYD as being “the most advanced vehicle body control system of the industry globally,” the so-called Disus suspension setup will be divided into several different categories which will make their way into the Chinese automaker’s extensive portfolio, with the ultimate goal of improving the driving experience.

There’s Disus-C, which adjusts the damping by controlling the damper solenoid valve, Disus-A, which employs air shocks that can be adjusted by up to 5.9 inches (150 millimeters), and Disus-P, which is “the world’s first intelligent hydraulic body control system” and can control the oil intake of the damper, damping adjustment valve, and stiffness adjustment valve. Additionally, it has an adjustable travel of up to 7.8 in (200 mm) and can lift all four wheels simultaneously or each wheel independently.

As for the videos above featuring the YangWang U9 EV supercar, they’re showcasing the Disus-X branch, which adds the ability to dance, jump, and even drive on three wheels.

According to BYD, the Disus system went through over 30 months and 6 million miles (10 million kilometers) of endurance testing, with some models that are already in production with compatible hardware ready to receive the new features via an over-the-air software update.

Gallery: YangWang U9 EV Supercar

As previously reported, the YangWang U9 has four electric motors that enable a 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) sprint time of under two seconds, as well as boasting a driving range of up to 435 miles (700 kilometers), courtesy of BYD’s Yisigang EV platform.

Back in January when the U9 was originally unveiled, the Chinese automaker also previewed an all-electric off-roader called U8 which is supposedly capable of driving at up to 75 mph (120 kph) even if it has a flat tire. We assumed that BYD had some sort of run-flat tire in mind, but now, with its new Disus suspension system that’s capable of going without one wheel attached, it’s pretty clear what the Chinese auto giant had in store for its customers.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts on the videos embedded above.