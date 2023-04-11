Polestar will unveil its third all-electric vehicle, the Polestar 4, at the Shanghai auto show on April 18, 2023.

Expected to be slightly smaller and more aerodynamic than the Polestar 3 mid-size electric SUV, the Polestar 4 is said to combine the aerodynamics of a coupe with the space of an SUV "in a package enhanced by modern technology."

The fully electric SUV coupe will also be the fastest Polestar production car to date. The EV performance brand did not reveal any specs, but we can expect the Polestar 4 to sprint from zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) in under 4 seconds, seeing as the Polestar 2 BST edition 230 does it in 4.4 seconds.

Polestar says the 4 will adopt design cues and sustainability enhancements that were initially showcased in its concept cars.

"Polestar 4 is not simply a modified version of our first SUV. Instead, we reconsidered the entire design to create a new breed of SUV coupé," said Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

Polestar 3 and Polestar 4

The Swedish brand has also released a teaser image to go with the announcement, and it gives us the first peek at the front end of the vehicle. We can see that the Polestar 4 features similar headlights to the Polestar 3 and sharp creases on each side of the hood.

Besides the Polestar 4, visitors to the Shanghai auto show will be able to take a look at the Polestar 3 and the recently updated Polestar 2, making their first public appearance in China.

Polestar has big ambitions for its SUV lineup, forecasting production of more than 160,000 SUVs a year by 2025, most of which will find customers in the United States. For the Polestar 4 specifically, the company expects to sell 43,000 units worldwide in 2024, followed by 79,000 units in 2025.

The sporty electric SUV coupe is expected to be a rival for the upcoming Porsche Macan EV. Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said in 2021 that the Polestar 4 will have a targeted price of around $60,000 (55,000 euros).

Given its price and size, the Polestar 4 will also compete against the Tesla Model Y, and it is likely to become the brand's best-seller by mid-decade, outperforming the Polestar 2 eventually. The Polestar 4 is expected to enter production in China in late 2023.