In June, NIO global electric car deliveries amounted to 10,707, which is one of the better results this year, but over 17 percent lower than a year ago.

It's expected that the Chinese premium EV start-up will remain above 10,000 units in the later part of the year, thanks to the launch of new models based on the NT2.0 platform.

The overwhelming majority of NIO sales are in China. The company is expanding its business also in Europe.

The volume of 10,707 units includes 6,383 crossovers/SUVs (down 26 percent year-over-year) and 4,324 sedans (basically on par with June 2022).

The company does not provide a breakdown between the individual models.

NIO EV deliveries last month:

Crossover/SUVs (EC6, ES6, EC7, ES7, ES8): 6,383 (down 26% year-over-year)

Sedans (ET5/ET5T, ET7): 4,324 (down 0.6% year-over-year)

Total: 10,707 (down 17% year-over-year)

NIO Car Sales – June 2023

So far this year, NIO delivered more than 54,500 electric vehicles, which is 7 percent more than a year ago.

NIO EV deliveries year-to-date:

Crossover/SUVs (EC6, ES6, EC7, ES7, ES8): 20,922 (down 52% year-over-year)

Sedans (ET5, ET7): 33,639 (up 387% year-over-year)

Total: 54,561 (up 7% year-over-year)

For reference, in 12 months of 2022, NIO sold more than 122,000 electric cars globally:

Cumulatively, NIO sold 344,117 electric cars (the 300,000th car was produced on December 12).

2023 NIO ES6 (NT2.0) NIO ET5 Touring

Model Lineup

After launching the second-generation version of the ES6 in May, based on the NT2.0 platform, on June 15 the company launched the ET5 Touring (ET5T) mid-size smart electric tourer, starting deliveries in China the next day.

"Designed for family users, the ET5 Touring has been crafted with versatile space, and has inherited the exquisite and dynamic design, high-performance genes and advanced intelligent features of its sedan variant ET5, accompanying users to explore future journeys across all scenarios."

On June 28, NIO started deliveries of the second-generation version of the ES8 in China, which means that the only "old" model in the lineup is the EC6 now. According to CnEVPost, the new NT2.0-based EC6 is already undergoing tests, which indicates a potential market launch before the end of 2023 or in 2024.

NIO Technology (NT1.0) platform (outgoing):

EC6, ES6, ES8

NIO Technology (NT2.0) platform:

Crossover/SUV: ES7 [EL7 in Europe], EC7, new ES8 (from June), new ES6 (from May) [EL6 in Europe]

Sedans: ET5/ET5T, ET7

NIO reports also that as of June 30, 2023, the number of its battery swap stations amounted to 1,561, compared to 2,775 charging stations (with 16,393 individual stalls). The vast majority of infrastructure is located in China.