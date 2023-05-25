NIO has officially launched the second-generation ES6 electric crossover this week. The automaker anticipates impressive sales success of the redesigned model going forward.

The NIO ES6 is a small SUV that the Chinese automaker first brought to market toward the end of 2019. It was marketed as the EV maker's cheapest SUV and a budget-friendly option for consumers considering the NIO ES8.

Since its launch, the ES6 has sold well for NIO, making up some 64% of the company's sales in 2020, and 45% or more in both 2021 and 2022. The new model ups that ante, riding on a new platform and featuring a new supercomputer and chips.

The new ES6 is a touch larger than the outgoing model, measuring 4,854 mm long, 1,995 mm wide, and 1,703 mm in height. It rides on a 2,915-mm wheelbase. The second-gen model is 55 mm lower in height than the first-gen version, though the rear headroom increased by 75 mm.

While the ES6 may not look drastically different on the outside, it does wear new lighting at the front and the back. It's also somewhat sleeker and more aerodynamic. The electric crossover makes 482 horsepower (360 kW) with two electric motors: a 150 kW front unit and a 210 kW rear unit. NIO says the new ES6 can scoot from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds.

Inside, the ES6 gets a complete revamp that's focused on comfort and high-tech features. You'll find premium and highly supportive seats, with a queen copilot seat that doubles as a bed. It can recline 160 degrees while the built-in leg rest is raised for lower body support.

Notable standard safety and technology features include a heads-up display, adaptive headlights, and a LiDAR-based suite of advanced driver-assist systems. An optional N-Box enhanced console allows multiple passengers to watch an AR film and can be connected to game consoles, laptops, tablets, etc.

The ES6 arrives to market with two battery choices: 75 or 100 kWh. While the smaller battery has an estimated range of 490 km, the larger option's range is estimated at 625 km. NIO may also make a 150 kWh semisolid-state battery available in July with a 930 km driving range.

Pricing for the new NIO ES6 starts at 368,000 yuan. If you choose the larger battery pack, the starting price rises to 426,000 yuan.