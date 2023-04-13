NIO has officially announced that it will be unveiling its all-new ES6 electric SUV at the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show in China. In fact, the Chinese automaker shared that it will have its entire lineup of vehicles and related products on display at the show beginning on April 18, 2023.

NIO is calling this year's Shanghai Auto Show display, "New Episode," as it works to show the world its successes and future plans. As part of the NIO's new episode, it will have six models on display that use its second-gen purpose-built EV technology platform.

In addition to the debut of the all-new ES6, which NIO calls a smart electric all-round SUV, there will be much more to take in. NIO added that the 2023 ET7 electric flagship sedan will be officially launched as part of the upcoming show.

The brand will also have the all-new ES8, EC7, ES7, and ET5 available for viewing. Moreover, the company will be offering people the opportunity to try its unique N-Box Enhanced Entertainment Console and AR glasses on the EC7.

The Chinese automaker has said it also intends to demonstrate the third-generation versions of its Power Swap Station and 500kW Power Charger at the event. NIO explained that the demos represent a new step in:

" ... making recharging as convenient as refueling through the continuous deployment of NIO's battery charging and swapping network. Visitors will be able to experience NIO's charging and swapping network on the interactive charging map, while users can select their preferred locations for the upcoming Power Swap Stations."

NIO Life, the company's lifestyle division, will be launching crossover collections in collaboration with their designers at the show. Meanwhile, the automaker will have NIO House open at its stand as it has in the past. It will provide visitors with "an immersive experience covering NIO Café, Joy Camp, and Living Room." Various sharing sessions will also be available via the NIO mobile app.

The 2023 Shanghai Auto Show will run from April 18-27, 2023. To visit NIO's official booth, head to Hall 6.1 in Shanghai's National Exhibition and Convention Center.