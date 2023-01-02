NIO continued to increase the production rate and global sales of electric vehicles in December, setting the second consecutive monthly record.

The Chinese premium car brand reports that its total vehicle deliveries amounted to 15,815 last month, which is 51 percent more than a year ago, and over 1,600 units more than in November (14,178).

That's also the seventh five-digit monthly sales result, which indicates that NIO's position noticeably strengthened compared to the first part of the year.

The overwhelming majority of NIO sales are in China.

NIO crossover/SUV sales decreased in December by 35 percent year-over-year to 6,842, while the sedan segment (a new category for NIO) expanded to another new monthly record of 8,973 units.

The company delivered 4,154 ES7 SUVs last month, so it's a small drop compared to November. It also means that the three older crossover/SUV models (EC6, ES6, ES8) noted just 2,688 together (that's far from almost 10,500 units a year ago).

The NIO ET7 flagship sedan also slowed down slightly (from 3,207 in November to 1,379 in December), but the ET5 is surging right now with a record 7,594 deliveries in its fourth month on the market.

Sales results:

Crossover/SUVs (EC6, ES6, ES7, ES8): 6,842 (down 35% year-over-year)

including 4,154 ES7

including 4,154 ES7 Sedans (ET5, ET7): 8,973 (new)

including 1,379 ET7 and 7,594 ET5

including 1,379 ET7 and 7,594 ET5 Total: 15,815 (up 51% year-over-year)

NIO car sales – December 2022

During the fourth quarter of 2022, NIO delivered 40,052 electric cars - that's a 60% increase year-over-year.

In the full year 2022, the company sold over 122,000 electric cars globally. Compared to 91,429 units sold in 2021, that's a decent 34% increase in a very challenging year (various parts supply shortages, lockdowns in China, and the introduction of new models, to name just a few issues).

Crossover/SUVs (EC6, ES6, ES7, ES8) YTD: 87,598 (down 4.2% year-over-year)

Sedans (ET5, ET7) YTD: 34,888 (new)

Total YTD: 122,486 (up 34% year-over-year)

Cumulatively, NIO sold 289,556 electric cars (the 300,000th car was produced on December 12).

NIO offers six electric car models (EC6, ES6, ES7, ES8, ET5 and ET7). All aside from the ET5 are produced at the JAC-NIO Advanced Manufacturing Centre in Hefei. The ET5 is produced at NIO's second factory at NeoPark.

The EC6, ES6 and ES8 are based on the first-generation platform, while the ES7, ET5 and ET7 are based on the NT 2.0 platform.

Looking forward, we guess that in 2023 the situation should stabilize for NIO - the new models will continue to ramp-up, while the older ones started to receive some updates (like the new NIO ES8). At least, that's on the NIO's end, because the external factors might surprise and thwart the plans.

In terms of infrastructure, as of December 31, 2022, NIO reports that globally (mostly in China) has: