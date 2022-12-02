NIO noticeably accelerated electric car production and deliveries in November, achieving a new monthly record.

The Chinese premium manufacturer reports that its total vehicle sales amounted to 14,178 last month, which is 30% more than a year ago.

It's also the sixth consecutive five-digit result and there is a big chance that December will be even better.

The overwhelming majority of NIO sales are in China.

Interestingly, NIO crossover/SUV sales decreased in November by 26% year-over-year to 8,003, while the sedan segment (a new category for NIO) expanded to a new record of 6,175 units.

Another finding is that the vast majority of NIO's sales last month (11,072 or almost 80%) come from three all-new models - the ES7 (4,897), ET7 (3,207) and ET5 (2,968).

That's great to see strong sales of the recently launched EVs (all three entered the market this year), but at the same time, it might be a worrying sign for the remaining three models (EC6, ES6 and ES8, based on the company's first platform).

Sales results:

Crossover/SUVs (EC6, ES6, ES7, ES8): 8,003 (down 26% year-over-year)

including 4,897 ES7

including 4,897 ES7 Sedans (ET5, ET7): 6,175 (new)

including 3,207 ET7 and 2,968 ET5

including 3,207 ET7 and 2,968 ET5 Total: 14,178 (up 30% year-over-year)

NIO car sales – November 2022

So far this year, NIO globally sold over 106,000 electric cars:

Crossover/SUVs (EC6, ES6, ES7, ES8) YTD: 80,756 (down 0.2% year-over-year)

Sedans (ET5, ET7) YTD: 25,915 (new)

Total YTD: 106,671 (up 32% year-over-year)

Cumulatively, NIO sold 273,741 electric cars (the 200,000th car was produced on April 26), including over 117,000 in the most recent 12 months.

NIO offers six electric car models (EC6, ES6, ES7, ES8, ET5 and ET7). All aside from the ET5 are produced at the JAC-NIO Advanced Manufacturing Centre in Hefei. The ET5 is produced at NIO's second factory at NeoPark.

The EC6, ES6 and ES8 are based on the first-generation platform, while the ES7, ET5 and ET7 are based on the NT 2.0 platform.

NIO is currently in a process of expansion beyond China, starting with several countries in Europe, including Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden this year (on top of Norway), and in the UK, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg in 2023.

Recently. the company launched its first battery swap station in Sweden, where NIO ET7 customer deliveries also started.