Today we will take a look at which companies are producing and selling the highest number of plug-in electric cars.

According to EV-Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, more than 6.8 million plug-in cars were registered during the first nine months of 2022 (including over 1 million in September). A year ago, at this point, it was over 4.2 million, which means that the growth rate exceeded 60% year-over-year.

As usual, we will check out the volume and share of the top OEMs in the overall plug-in market first, and then in the battery-electric segment.

Plug-ins (BEV+PHEVs)

In the plug-in category, which combines all-electric (BEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) cars, we can see the same top five as in the first half of the year.

BYD strengthened as #1 with nearly 1.18 million units sold and a 17.3% share. The Chinese manufacturer is very quickly expanding its volume (up 257% year-over-year) and market share. Let's note that a year ago, BYD was 4th with just a 7.7% share.

Tesla remains second (13.3% share), but its share decreased slightly during the past quarter. Tesla probably will not be able to fight for the first position in 2022 (last year it was #1 at this point of the year).

The Volkswagen Group (8.0% share) recently passed SAIC (including SAIC-GM-Wuling micro cars) (7.6% share), which means that Q4 will bring a fierce fight for third position. Geely-Volvo (5.7% share) completed the top five, followed by Hyundai Motor Group (5.0%) and Stellantis (4.8%).

Plug-in car registrations in Q1-Q3 2022 (vs previous year):

BYD: 1,175,668 and 17.3% share (vs 7.7%) Tesla: 909,042 and 13.3% share (vs 14.7%) Volkswagen Group: 545,542 and 8.0% share (vs 12.3%) SAIC (incl. SAIC-GM-Wuling): 520,887 and 7.6% share (vs 10.9%) Geely-Volvo: 389,996 and 5.7% share

Top 5 total: 3,541,135 (50.0% share)

others: 3,274,147 (48.0% share)

Total: 6,815,282

Battery-electric only (BEV)

In terms of all-electric car registrations, the top five manufacturers also remain the same and there was no change in any positions as differences between them are pretty significant.

Tesla is the sole king of BEVs with over 909,000 units sold (18.5% share), but its share slightly decreased in Q3 (down 0.5%). A year ago, it was 21.5%, which means that the company is not able to match the overall BEV expansion rate (up 69% year-over-year).

Meanwhile, BYD increased its market share to 11.9%. Let's recall that a year ago, it was the fourth top OEM at this point of the year with just a 6.4% share.

Then we can see SAIC (9.8%) and Volkswagen Group (7.4%), which both lost a noticeable share year-over-year. Hyundai Motor Group is fifth (5.0%), followed by Geely-Volvo (4.8%).

All-electric car registrations in Q1-Q3 2022 (vs previous year):

Tesla: 909,042 and 18.5% share (vs 21.5%) BYD: 584,225 and 11.9% share (vs 6.4%) SAIC (incl. SAIC-GM-Wuling): 482,717 and 9.8% share (vs 14.1%) Volkswagen Group: 366,113 and 7.4% share (vs 10.1%) Hyundai Motor Group: 247,248 and 5.0% share (vs 4.8%)

Top 5 total: 2,589,345 (53% share)

others: about 2.3 million (47% share)

Total: about 4.9 million

See also our previous reports for automotive groups: