Passenger car registrations in Europe increased in September by 9% year-over-year, which is the second month of growth, after a really challenging period of decline (from June 2021 through July 2022).
Plug-in electric car sales are also growing, but at a slightly lower rate than the general market.
According to EV Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, almost 250,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Europe in September (the best month since March), which is 7% more than a year ago. The market share amounted to 24%, so almost 1 in 4 new cars.
Plug-in car results would be better if not for the continued decline in plug-in hybrid car sales. Meanwhile, all-electric car sales improved 16% year-over-year, so above the overall market average.
New plug-in car registrations:
- BEVs: about 165,000 (up 16% year-over-year) and 16% share
- PHEVs: about 85,000 and 8% share
- Total: 249,721 (up 7% year-over-year) and 24% share
* estimated from the market share
Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – September 2022
So far this year, about 1.7 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe. That's about 21% of the total volume.
- BEVs: about *0.97 million and 12% share
- PHEVs: about *0.73 million and 9% share
- Total: 1,695,461 and 21% share
* estimated from the market share
For reference, in the 12 months of 2021, some 2.27 million plug-in cars were sold in Europe at an average market share of 19% (including 10% for BEVs).
Top plug-in models
The most amazing achievement in September is that the Tesla Model Y became the top-selling car in Europe, regardless of powertrain.
With 29,595 registrations (a new all-time monthly record for EVs), the Model Y beat all of the other cars. It was also #1 in Germany (9,846). In the UK, the Model Y was #2 overall.
We must remember that Tesla's deliveries are not consistent - the highest results are noted in the final month of a quarter. Only time will tell whether the Model Y will be able to be more consistent thanks to the local production in Germany.
The other strong-selling models in September were the Tesla Model 3 (11,705), Volkswagen ID.4 (6,717) and Fiat 500 electric (5,076). It's worth noting that the all-new Renault Megane E-Tech is #7 with 4,570 units.
Results last month:
- Tesla Model Y - 29,595
- Tesla Model 3 - 11,705
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 6,717
- Fiat 500 electric - 5,076
- Dacia Spring - 4,884
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 4,866
- Renault Megane E-Tech - 4,570
- Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 4,531
- Volkswagen ID.3 - 4,395
- Ford Kuga PHEV - 4,155
Thanks to almost 30,000 registrations in September, the Tesla Model Y strengthened its lead as the top plug-in model in Europe. The Tesla Model 3 remains #2 with a substantially higher advantage over the third place Fiat 500 electric.
Results year-to-date:
- Tesla Model Y - 83,604
- Tesla Model 3 - 55,325
- Fiat 500 electric - 47,269
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 41,183
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 36,429
- Peugeot e-208 - 33,470
- Ford Kuga PHEV - 31,781
- Dacia Spring - 31,552
- Hyundai Kona Electric - 30,436
- Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 30,432
Top brands and automotive groups
Top plug-in brands (share year-to-date):
- BMW - 8.9%
- Mercedes-Benz - 8.3%
- Tesla - 8.2%
- Volkswagen - 7.4%
- Kia - 6.2%
- Audi - 5.6%
- Peugeot - 5.4%
Top plug-in automotive groups (share year-to-date):
- Volkswagen Group - 19.6% share (Volkswagen brand at 7.4%, Audi at 5.6%)
- Stellantis - 15.6% share (Peugeot brand at 5.4%)
- Hyundai Motor Group - 11.4 % share (Kia brand at 6.2%, Hyundai at 5.2%)
- BMW Group - 10.8% share (BMW brand at 8.9%)
- Mercedes Group - 9.2% share (Mercedes-Benz brand at 8.3%)
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance - 8.8% share
- Tesla - 8.2% share
