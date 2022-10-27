Passenger car registrations in Europe increased in September by 9% year-over-year, which is the second month of growth, after a really challenging period of decline (from June 2021 through July 2022).

Plug-in electric car sales are also growing, but at a slightly lower rate than the general market.

According to EV Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, almost 250,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Europe in September (the best month since March), which is 7% more than a year ago. The market share amounted to 24%, so almost 1 in 4 new cars.

Plug-in car results would be better if not for the continued decline in plug-in hybrid car sales. Meanwhile, all-electric car sales improved 16% year-over-year, so above the overall market average.

New plug-in car registrations:

BEVs: about 165,000 (up 16% year-over-year) and 16% share

PHEVs: about 85,000 and 8% share

Total: 249,721 (up 7% year-over-year) and 24% share

* estimated from the market share

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – September 2022

So far this year, about 1.7 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe. That's about 21% of the total volume.

BEVs: about *0.97 million and 12% share

PHEVs: about *0.73 million and 9% share

Total: 1,695,461 and 21% share

* estimated from the market share

For reference, in the 12 months of 2021, some 2.27 million plug-in cars were sold in Europe at an average market share of 19% (including 10% for BEVs).

Top plug-in models

The most amazing achievement in September is that the Tesla Model Y became the top-selling car in Europe, regardless of powertrain.

With 29,595 registrations (a new all-time monthly record for EVs), the Model Y beat all of the other cars. It was also #1 in Germany (9,846). In the UK, the Model Y was #2 overall.

We must remember that Tesla's deliveries are not consistent - the highest results are noted in the final month of a quarter. Only time will tell whether the Model Y will be able to be more consistent thanks to the local production in Germany.

The other strong-selling models in September were the Tesla Model 3 (11,705), Volkswagen ID.4 (6,717) and Fiat 500 electric (5,076). It's worth noting that the all-new Renault Megane E-Tech is #7 with 4,570 units.

Results last month:

Tesla Model Y - 29,595 Tesla Model 3 - 11,705 Volkswagen ID.4 - 6,717 Fiat 500 electric - 5,076 Dacia Spring - 4,884 Skoda Enyaq iV - 4,866 Renault Megane E-Tech - 4,570 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 4,531 Volkswagen ID.3 - 4,395 Ford Kuga PHEV - 4,155

Thanks to almost 30,000 registrations in September, the Tesla Model Y strengthened its lead as the top plug-in model in Europe. The Tesla Model 3 remains #2 with a substantially higher advantage over the third place Fiat 500 electric.

Results year-to-date:

Tesla Model Y - 83,604 Tesla Model 3 - 55,325 Fiat 500 electric - 47,269 Volkswagen ID.4 - 41,183 Skoda Enyaq iV - 36,429 Peugeot e-208 - 33,470 Ford Kuga PHEV - 31,781 Dacia Spring - 31,552 Hyundai Kona Electric - 30,436 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 30,432

Top brands and automotive groups

Top plug-in brands (share year-to-date):

BMW - 8.9%

Mercedes-Benz - 8.3%

Tesla - 8.2%

Volkswagen - 7.4%

Kia - 6.2%

Audi - 5.6%

Peugeot - 5.4%

Top plug-in automotive groups (share year-to-date):