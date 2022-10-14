In September, new passenger car registrations in Germany increased by 14% year-over-year to 224,816, bringing the year-to-date result to 1,867,885 (down 7.4%).

Meanwhile, plug-in electric car sales noticeably outpaced the overall market, moving towards record levels, which potentially might be achieved later this year.

Last month, 72,725 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Germany, which is 29% more than a year ago. The market share increased to 32.3% (compared to 28.7% a year earlier).

Both all-electric and plug-in hybrid car sales noted healthy growth rate. BEVs went up by 32%, while PHEVs by 24%.

Rechargeable cars were not only a bigger part of the market than non-rechargeable hybrids (68,433 and 30.4% share), but have beaten even gasoline cars (72,375 and 32.2% share), while diesel was left far behind (38,159 and 17% share).

Results by type:

  • BEVs: 44,389 – up 32% at 19.7% market share
  • PHEVs: 28,336 – up 24% at 12.6% market share
  • Total: 72,725 – up 29% at 32.3% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – September 2022

external_image

So far this year, more than 488,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Germany:

  • BEVs: 272,473 – up 15% at 14.6% market share
  • PHEVs: 215,647 – down 11% at 11.5% market share
  • Total: 488,120 – up 2% at 26.1% market share

For reference, in the 12 months of 2021, a total of over 681,000 plug-in cars were registered.

external_image

Top brands

In September, Tesla noted an all-time monthly record of new registrations - 13,724, which is a significant achievement, especially considering that Volkswagen barely exceeded 7,000 (including plug-in hybrids). However, we must remember that Tesla's deliveries are not consistent on monthly basis, but rather cumulated in the final month of a quarter.

Plug-in car registrations by brands (at least 2,000) last month:

  • Tesla: 13724 - 13724 BEVs
  • Volkswagen: 7148 - 4901 BEVs and 2247 PHEVs
  • Mercedes-Benz: 7956 - 2331 BEVs and 5625 PHEVs
  • BMW: 5033 - 2121 BEVs and 2912 PHEVs
  • Hyundai: 4229 - 2929 BEVs and 1300 PHEVs
  • Audi: 4242 - 2170 BEVs and 2072 PHEVs
  • SEAT: 3194 - 1253 BEVs and 1941 PHEVs
  • Ford: 2932 - 439 BEVs and 2493 PHEVs
  • Kia: 2645 - 974 BEVs and 1671 PHEVs
  • Opel: 2326 - 1649 BEVs and 677 PHEVs

Year-to-date the list is slightly different (at least 20,000 plug-ins):

  • Volkswagen: 50968 - 32326 BEVs and 18642 PHEVs
  • Mercedes-Benz: 47665 - 14619 BEVs and 33046 PHEVs
  • BMW: 45322 - 16241 BEVs and 29081 PHEVs
  • Tesla: 38458 - 38458 BEVs
  • Audi: 36472 - 17872 BEVs and 18600 PHEVs
  • Hyundai: 30095 - 20960 BEVs and 9135 PHEVs
  • SEAT: 22631 - 5962 BEVs and 16669 PHEVs

Top models

The most stunning thing is that, in September, the Tesla Model Y was the top-selling car in Germany (overall), thanks to a new record of 9,846 registrations. The Volkswagen Golf (all versions, including 717 PHEVs) was second with 7,095 registrations.

Because of that, the Tesla Model Y is now also the #1 plug-in model year-to-date in Germany, some 10,000 ahead of the Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 (counted together).

Not only that. The Tesla Model 3 (with 3,878 units last month and 15,901 YTD) is now right behind the Fiat 500 electric (16,856 YTD).

The top all-electric models year-to-date:

  • Tesla Model Y - 22,555
  • Fiat 500 electric - 16,856
  • Tesla Model 3 - 15,901
  • Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 - 12,670
  • Hyundai Kona Electric - 10,922
  • Volkswagen ID.3 - 10,642
  • Opel Corsa-e - 9,654
  • BMW i3 - 9,165
  • Skoda Enyaq iV - 8,702
  • Audi e-tron - 8,457
  • Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 8,673
  • Volkswagen e-up! - 8,418
  • MINI Cooper SE - 8,006
  • Renault ZOE - 7,565

Official stats (KBA):

external_image

More from Germany

tesla giga berlin 2000cars week Tesla Giga Berlin Production Increased To 2,000 Cars Per Week
nio first battery swap station germany NIO Installs First Battery Swap Station In Germany

Source: KBA

Mark Kane
By: Mark Kane
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com