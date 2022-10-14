In September, new passenger car registrations in Germany increased by 14% year-over-year to 224,816, bringing the year-to-date result to 1,867,885 (down 7.4%).
Meanwhile, plug-in electric car sales noticeably outpaced the overall market, moving towards record levels, which potentially might be achieved later this year.
Last month, 72,725 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Germany, which is 29% more than a year ago. The market share increased to 32.3% (compared to 28.7% a year earlier).
Both all-electric and plug-in hybrid car sales noted healthy growth rate. BEVs went up by 32%, while PHEVs by 24%.
Rechargeable cars were not only a bigger part of the market than non-rechargeable hybrids (68,433 and 30.4% share), but have beaten even gasoline cars (72,375 and 32.2% share), while diesel was left far behind (38,159 and 17% share).
Results by type:
- BEVs: 44,389 – up 32% at 19.7% market share
- PHEVs: 28,336 – up 24% at 12.6% market share
- Total: 72,725 – up 29% at 32.3% market share
Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – September 2022
So far this year, more than 488,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Germany:
- BEVs: 272,473 – up 15% at 14.6% market share
- PHEVs: 215,647 – down 11% at 11.5% market share
- Total: 488,120 – up 2% at 26.1% market share
For reference, in the 12 months of 2021, a total of over 681,000 plug-in cars were registered.
Top brands
In September, Tesla noted an all-time monthly record of new registrations - 13,724, which is a significant achievement, especially considering that Volkswagen barely exceeded 7,000 (including plug-in hybrids). However, we must remember that Tesla's deliveries are not consistent on monthly basis, but rather cumulated in the final month of a quarter.
Plug-in car registrations by brands (at least 2,000) last month:
- Tesla: 13724 - 13724 BEVs
- Volkswagen: 7148 - 4901 BEVs and 2247 PHEVs
- Mercedes-Benz: 7956 - 2331 BEVs and 5625 PHEVs
- BMW: 5033 - 2121 BEVs and 2912 PHEVs
- Hyundai: 4229 - 2929 BEVs and 1300 PHEVs
- Audi: 4242 - 2170 BEVs and 2072 PHEVs
- SEAT: 3194 - 1253 BEVs and 1941 PHEVs
- Ford: 2932 - 439 BEVs and 2493 PHEVs
- Kia: 2645 - 974 BEVs and 1671 PHEVs
- Opel: 2326 - 1649 BEVs and 677 PHEVs
Year-to-date the list is slightly different (at least 20,000 plug-ins):
- Volkswagen: 50968 - 32326 BEVs and 18642 PHEVs
- Mercedes-Benz: 47665 - 14619 BEVs and 33046 PHEVs
- BMW: 45322 - 16241 BEVs and 29081 PHEVs
- Tesla: 38458 - 38458 BEVs
- Audi: 36472 - 17872 BEVs and 18600 PHEVs
- Hyundai: 30095 - 20960 BEVs and 9135 PHEVs
- SEAT: 22631 - 5962 BEVs and 16669 PHEVs
Top models
The most stunning thing is that, in September, the Tesla Model Y was the top-selling car in Germany (overall), thanks to a new record of 9,846 registrations. The Volkswagen Golf (all versions, including 717 PHEVs) was second with 7,095 registrations.
Because of that, the Tesla Model Y is now also the #1 plug-in model year-to-date in Germany, some 10,000 ahead of the Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 (counted together).
Not only that. The Tesla Model 3 (with 3,878 units last month and 15,901 YTD) is now right behind the Fiat 500 electric (16,856 YTD).
The top all-electric models year-to-date:
- Tesla Model Y - 22,555
- Fiat 500 electric - 16,856
- Tesla Model 3 - 15,901
- Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 - 12,670
- Hyundai Kona Electric - 10,922
- Volkswagen ID.3 - 10,642
- Opel Corsa-e - 9,654
- BMW i3 - 9,165
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 8,702
- Audi e-tron - 8,457
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 8,673
- Volkswagen e-up! - 8,418
- MINI Cooper SE - 8,006
- Renault ZOE - 7,565
Official stats (KBA):
Source: KBA
