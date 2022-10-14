In September, new passenger car registrations in Germany increased by 14% year-over-year to 224,816, bringing the year-to-date result to 1,867,885 (down 7.4%).

Meanwhile, plug-in electric car sales noticeably outpaced the overall market, moving towards record levels, which potentially might be achieved later this year.

Last month, 72,725 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Germany, which is 29% more than a year ago. The market share increased to 32.3% (compared to 28.7% a year earlier).

Both all-electric and plug-in hybrid car sales noted healthy growth rate. BEVs went up by 32%, while PHEVs by 24%.

Rechargeable cars were not only a bigger part of the market than non-rechargeable hybrids (68,433 and 30.4% share), but have beaten even gasoline cars (72,375 and 32.2% share), while diesel was left far behind (38,159 and 17% share).

Results by type:

BEVs: 44,389 – up 32% at 19.7% market share

PHEVs: 28,336 – up 24% at 12.6% market share

Total: 72,725 – up 29% at 32.3% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – September 2022

So far this year, more than 488,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Germany:

BEVs: 272,473 – up 15% at 14.6% market share

PHEVs: 215,647 – down 11% at 11.5% market share

Total: 488,120 – up 2% at 26.1% market share

For reference, in the 12 months of 2021, a total of over 681,000 plug-in cars were registered.

Top brands

In September, Tesla noted an all-time monthly record of new registrations - 13,724, which is a significant achievement, especially considering that Volkswagen barely exceeded 7,000 (including plug-in hybrids). However, we must remember that Tesla's deliveries are not consistent on monthly basis, but rather cumulated in the final month of a quarter.

Plug-in car registrations by brands (at least 2,000) last month:

Tesla: 13724 - 13724 BEVs

Volkswagen: 7148 - 4901 BEVs and 2247 PHEVs

Mercedes-Benz: 7956 - 2331 BEVs and 5625 PHEVs

BMW: 5033 - 2121 BEVs and 2912 PHEVs

Hyundai: 4229 - 2929 BEVs and 1300 PHEVs

Audi: 4242 - 2170 BEVs and 2072 PHEVs

SEAT: 3194 - 1253 BEVs and 1941 PHEVs

Ford: 2932 - 439 BEVs and 2493 PHEVs

Kia: 2645 - 974 BEVs and 1671 PHEVs

Opel: 2326 - 1649 BEVs and 677 PHEVs

Year-to-date the list is slightly different (at least 20,000 plug-ins):

Volkswagen: 50968 - 32326 BEVs and 18642 PHEVs

Mercedes-Benz: 47665 - 14619 BEVs and 33046 PHEVs

BMW: 45322 - 16241 BEVs and 29081 PHEVs

Tesla: 38458 - 38458 BEVs

Audi: 36472 - 17872 BEVs and 18600 PHEVs

Hyundai: 30095 - 20960 BEVs and 9135 PHEVs

SEAT: 22631 - 5962 BEVs and 16669 PHEVs

Top models

The most stunning thing is that, in September, the Tesla Model Y was the top-selling car in Germany (overall), thanks to a new record of 9,846 registrations. The Volkswagen Golf (all versions, including 717 PHEVs) was second with 7,095 registrations.

Because of that, the Tesla Model Y is now also the #1 plug-in model year-to-date in Germany, some 10,000 ahead of the Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 (counted together).

Not only that. The Tesla Model 3 (with 3,878 units last month and 15,901 YTD) is now right behind the Fiat 500 electric (16,856 YTD).

The top all-electric models year-to-date:

Tesla Model Y - 22,555

Fiat 500 electric - 16,856

Tesla Model 3 - 15,901

Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 - 12,670

Hyundai Kona Electric - 10,922

Volkswagen ID.3 - 10,642

Opel Corsa-e - 9,654

BMW i3 - 9,165

Skoda Enyaq iV - 8,702

Audi e-tron - 8,457

Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 8,673

Volkswagen e-up! - 8,418

MINI Cooper SE - 8,006

Renault ZOE - 7,565

Official stats (KBA):