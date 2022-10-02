Tesla celebrates another production-related milestone at the Giga Berlin-Brandenburg plant in Grünheide near Berlin.

According to the company, the plant produced 2,000 Tesla Model Y electric cars in a single week. That's two times more than in mid-June when the company for the very first time crossed the level of 1,000 units per week.

An image shared by the company shows employees gathered around a Tesla Model Y with the number "2000" and a description:

"2k Model Y built at Giga Berlin this week"

That's actually a big achievement, considering the challenging situation in Europe. If we extrapolate the rate of production, then it will turn out that the production already runs at some 100,000 units annually.

It means that the plant should easily contribute 25,000 Model Y in the fourth quarter (potentially more, depending on the ramp-up progress).

Let's recall that the Tesla's European plant is envisioned for more than 250,000 Tesla Model Y per year (according to the Q2 2022 report).

Of course, this number might be potentially higher, especially if the company starts production of a second model. For reference, the Tesla Giga Shanghai is at more than 750,000 units annually (after the recent upgrade, it might be even at close to 1 million per year).

Currently, basically the entire output of the Tesla Giga Berlin plant is envisioned for the European market. Cars produced in Germany are equipped with 2170-type cylindrical battery cells (imported from LG Energy Solution's plant in Shanghai, at least as far as we know).

At a later point, the plant is expected to produce 4680-type cylindrical battery cells and structural battery packs for the Tesla Model Y, just like in the case of the Tesla Giga Texas plant. However, even the site in Austin is currently constrained by the supply of 4680-type battery cells, and have to produce two types of the Model Y - one powered by the 4680-type cells, and one powered by the 2170-type battery cells.