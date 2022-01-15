Over 2.62 million new passenger cars were registered in Germany in 2021, which is 10.1% less than a year ago. The decline is linked to industrywide production constraints, that were especially challenging in the last several months. In December, 227,630 new cars were registered - down 26.9% - which speaks for itself.

On this background, plug-in electric cars are selling very well, setting many new records, both for the month and for the year.

In December, 81,188 new plug-in passenger cars were registered - only 2% less than a year ago, which was also an all-time monthly record. However, the market share hit a new record (fifth month in a row) of 35.7%.

Another thing that we can see, is that the decline in sales is associated with plug-in hybrids, which are noticeably down - 16% year-over-year. All-electric cars are still expanding and in December sold better than ever before - 48,436 registrations and 21.3% market share (both numbers are record high).

Results by type:

BEVs: 48,436 – up 11% at 21.3% market share

– up 11% at 21.3% market share PHEVs: 32,752 – down 16% at 14.4% market share

– down 16% at 14.4% market share Total: 81,188 – down 2% at 35.7% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – December 2021

The market share of plug-ins really accelerated in the past two years in Germany and 40% is now not too far away (on a monthly basis):

In terms of BEVs/PHEVs - the volume is comparable with a slight advantage to BEVs, especially in the recent months.

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – YTD

In the whole of 2021, more than 680,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Germany. It's the largest plug-in market in Europe and one of the fastest growing.

New registrations in 2021:

BEVs: 355,961 – up 83% at 13.6% market share

– up 83% at 13.6% market share PHEVs: 325,449 – up 62% at 12.4% market share

– up 62% at 12.4% market share Total: 681,410 – up 73% at 26.0% market share

The growth rate and average market share of 26% looks amazing and we are already eager to see how it goes in 2022.

Cumulatively, more than 1.37 million plug-in electric cars were sold in Germany, including over 0.7 million all-electric.

Top brands

Among the top brands in December, we can see Volkswagen (the only one above 10,000 plug-ins), Mercedes-Benz (the king of plug-in hybrids), Renault, Tesla, BMW and Audi.

Plug-in car registrations by brands (at least 1,000):

Volkswagen: 10,110 - 8,230 BEVs and 1,880 PHEVs

- 8,230 BEVs and 1,880 PHEVs Mercedes-Benz: 8,297 - 1,601 BEVs and 6,696 PHEVs

- 1,601 BEVs and 6,696 PHEVs Renault: 7,381 - 6,508 BEVs and 873 PHEVs

- 6,508 BEVs and 873 PHEVs Tesla: 6,662 BEVs

BEVs BMW: 5,967 - 2,506 BEVs and 3,461 PHEVs

- 2,506 BEVs and 3,461 PHEVs Audi: 5,722 - 2,312 BEVs and 3,410 PHEVs

- 2,312 BEVs and 3,410 PHEVs Hyundai: 3,424 - 2,580 BEVs and 844 PHEVs

- 2,580 BEVs and 844 PHEVs Volvo: 3,354 - 237 BEVs and 3,117 PHEVs

- 237 BEVs and 3,117 PHEVs Peugeot: 2,868 - 1,847 BEVs and 1,021 PHEVs

- 1,847 BEVs and 1,021 PHEVs Opel: 2,605 - 2,333 BEVs and 272 PHEVs

- 2,333 BEVs and 272 PHEVs Ford: 2,272 - 424 BEVs and 1,848 PHEVs

- 424 BEVs and 1,848 PHEVs Skoda: 2,261 - 1,153 BEVs and 1,108 PHEVs

- 1,153 BEVs and 1,108 PHEVs smart: 2,213 - 2,213 BEVs

- 2,213 BEVs Porsche: 1,908 - 841 BEVs and 1,067 PHEVs

- 841 BEVs and 1,067 PHEVs Dacia: 1,842 - 1,842 BEVs

- 1,842 BEVs MINI: 1,712 - 1,452 BEVs and 260 PHEVs

- 1,452 BEVs and 260 PHEVs Mitsubishi: 1,695 - 1,695 PHEVs

- 1,695 PHEVs Fiat: 1,692 - 1,692 BEVs

- 1,692 BEVs Kia: 1,634 - 792 BEVs and 842 PHEVs

- 792 BEVs and 842 PHEVs SEAT: 1,402 - 394 BEVs and 1,008 PHEVs

- 394 BEVs and 1,008 PHEVs Nissan: 1,155 - 1,155 BEVs

If we check the list for the entire year 2021 (with a limit of at least 20,000 units), the top brands are:

Volkswagen: 108,280 - 72,110 BEVs and 36,170 PHEVs

- 72,110 BEVs and 36,170 PHEVs Mercedes-Benz: 76,200 - 12,278 BEVs and 63,922 PHEVs

- 12,278 BEVs and 63,922 PHEVs BMW: 56,930 - 16,535 BEVs and 40,395 PHEVs

- 16,535 BEVs and 40,395 PHEVs Audi: 50,923 - 14,937 BEVs and 35,986 PHEVs

- 14,937 BEVs and 35,986 PHEVs Tesla: 39,714 BEVs

BEVs Renault: 39,464 - 32,709 BEVs and 6,755 PHEVs

- 32,709 BEVs and 6,755 PHEVs Hyundai: 35,435 - 26,667 BEVs and 8,768 PHEVs

- 26,667 BEVs and 8,768 PHEVs Skoda: 29,170 - 16,127 BEVs and 13,043 PHEVs

- 16,127 BEVs and 13,043 PHEVs SEAT: 28,334 - 4,603 BEVs and 23,731 PHEVs

- 4,603 BEVs and 23,731 PHEVs smart: 24,019 BEVs

BEVs Opel: 23,629 - 18,010 BEVs and 5,619 PHEVs

- 18,010 BEVs and 5,619 PHEVs Volvo: 21,319 - 1,231 BEVs and 20,088 PHEVs

- 1,231 BEVs and 20,088 PHEVs Kia: 21,302 - 9,568 BEVs and 11,734 PHEVs

- 9,568 BEVs and 11,734 PHEVs Ford: 21,239 - 2,674 BEVs and 18,565 PHEVs

There is a clear advantage for the top four German brands - Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi - over the rest. Tesla happens to be the top non-German brand, only slightly ahead of Renault.

Top models

In terms of the best-selling models, the Tesla Model 3 had the most registrations in 2021 (35,262). Then we can see two Volkswagen cars - e-up! ahead of the ID.3.

The high position of the e-up!, Renault ZOE and smart fortwo EQ, indicate high demand for small, affordable BEVs. There is also Hyundai Kona Electric, Fiat 500 electric and BMW i3 in the top 10. In the last femonths, Dacia has started to sell a lot of BEVs as well (over 4,000 Dacia Spring in December).

On the other hand, the two closely related models - Volkswagen ID.4, slightly behind Skoda Enyaq iV - reminds us that the crossover/SUV segment is also pretty hot. The models like Tesla Model Y and Hyundai Ioniq 5 should sell well in 2022.

The top all-electric models year-to-date:

Tesla Model 3 - 6,096 (35,262 YTD)

Volkswagen e-up! - 5,343 (30,797 YTD)

Volkswagen ID.3 - 1,492 (26,693 YTD)

Renault ZOE - 4,571 (24,736 YTD)

smart fortwo EQ - 1,648 (17,410 YTD)

Hyundai Kona Electric - 1,171 (17,240 YTD)

Skoda Enyaq iV - 1,148 (13,026 YTD)

Volkswagen ID.4 - 1,350 (12,734 YTD)

Fiat 500 electric - 1,692 (12,516 YTD)

BMW i3 - 1,866 (12,181 YTD)

Official stats (KBA):