The Chinese passenger car market noted another positive month with a 10% year-over-year increase in sales in September.

Meanwhile, the plug-in electric car segment is booming, reaching a new record level and taking more than a third of the total market.

According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, some 636,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in China in September, which is 78% more than a year ago and about 35% of the total volume.

This amazing record is a combination of record sales of all-electric cars (475,000) and record sales of plug-in electric cars (161,000). The PHEVs are also expanding faster than anything else in the recent month (up 148% year-over-year).

Globally, China is responsible for more than half of all plug-in electric car sales.

Results for the month:

BEVs: about 475,000 (up 62%) and 26% share

PHEVs: about 161,000 (up 148%) and 9% share

Total: 636,223 (up 78%) and 35% share

Plug-in electric car sales in China – September 2022

So far this year, over 4 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in China - that's more than in the entire year 2021.

BEVs: about *3.07 million and 22% share

PHEVs: about *0.98 million and 7% share

Total: 4,050,537 and 29% share

* estimated from the market share

For reference, in 2021, the total plug-in electric car registrations increased by about 153% year-over-year to over 3.2 million (from 1.27 million in 2020).

According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s updated forecast, some 6 million passenger plug-in electric cars might be sold in China in 2022.

Model rank

September was an amazing month also because seven out of the 10 best-selling models in China were rechargeable. Not only that, the Tesla Model Y, in its high-volume delivery month (46,694), reached the top (it was #1 also in June, at an even higher result).

The BYD Song (all plug-in versions counted together) was #2 (45,934), while the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV was third (37,416). The top ICE model - Nissan Sylphy was fourth, with BYD Qin (36,058) right behind.

This seems like an introduction to the real domination of rechargeable cars in China. It might not take long before plug-ins will be in the majority.

Last month, six of the top plug-in models in China were from BYD. But that does not surprise us, considering that the Chinese company is now selling more than 200,000 per month. Tesla is also doing well, which allowed it to put two models on the list.

Top 10 for the month:

Tesla Model Y: 46,694 BYD Song Plus (BEV + PHEV): 45,934 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV: 37,416 BYD Qin Plus (BEV + PHEV): 36,058 BYD Han (BEV + PHEV): 31,497 Tesla Model 3: 30,919 BYD Dolphin: 24,956 BYD Yuan Plus BEV: 23,069 BYD Tang (BEV + PHEV): 15,058 GAC Aion S: 13,522

* BEV and PHEV versions of the same models were counted together in the source.

Year-to-date, the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV still remains the market leader in terms of volume, but its advantage over the BYD Song (BEV + PHEV) decreased again.

The Tesla Model Y shortened the distance to the BYD Qin family, but only time will tell whether it will be able to fight for the podium in 2022.

Top 10 year-to-date:

Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV: 316,238 BYD Song Plus (BEV + PHEV): 285,288 BYD Qin Plus (BEV + PHEV): 234,237 Tesla Model Y: 219,405 BYD Han (BEV + PHEV): 179,879 BYD Dolphin: 127,432 BYD Yuan Plus BEV: 115,160 Tesla Model 3: 99,944 BYD Tang (BEV + PHEV): 92,547 AC Aion Y: 81,201

Brands

BYD is stronger and stronger every month right now - both as a brand and as a manufacturer (automotive group). Currently, every tenth new passenger car in China is from BYD.

Top brands by share in the plug-in segment year-to-date:

BYD: 28.9%

SAIC-GM-Wuling: 8.7%

Tesla: 7.9%

Chery: 4.5%

GAC: 4.5%

Geely: 3.8%

Volkswagen: 3.5%

Top automotive groups by share in the plug-in segment year-to-date: