In September, Tesla noticeably increased local retail sales and export of electric cars produced at the Tesla Giga Shanghai plant in China.

Last month, the total Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla volume (retail sales in China and export) amounted to 83,135 units - according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s data - which is in line with the preliminary report.

That's a new monthly record (the previous one was 78,906 in June 2022), with a year-over-year growth rate of 48%.

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/customer deliveries.

Tesla's production of Model 3/Model Y in China most likely will further increase. The company announced in July that its Chinese plant can produce more than 750,000 Model 3/Model Y annually. After the latest upgrade of the plant, the potential manufacturing capacity might be even higher - some say that even 1.1-1.2 million annually (or 100,000 per month) is achievable.

A sign that the supply of MIC Tesla Model 3 and Model Y cars significantly improved (compared to demand at least) is reduced estimated delivery times.

During the first nine months of the year, the total volume reached 483,074 (up 64% year-over-year).

According to the CPCA, Tesla's cumulative wholesale volume from the Tesla Giga Shanghai is now almost 1.1 million, including roughly 661,000 in the past 12 months.

Sales in China

The report indicates that last month, local sales in China amounted to 77,613 (up 49% year-over-year), which is the second-highest monthly result so far.

Tesla MIC retail sales in China are usually the highest in the final month of a quarter (the first half of a quarter is usually focused on export).

Cumulatively, Tesla's MIC sales in China exceeded 776,000 units.

Export

According to the report, last month 5,522 Tesla MIC cars were exported (up 43% year-over-year), which is the best result in the last month of a quarter.

Tesla usually exports the highest number of cars in the first month of a quarter, and then a substantial number of cars also in the second month of a quarter.

CPCA data suggests that over 226,000 Tesla MIC cars were exported in the recent 12 months. Mostly to Europe, we guess.

Models

Tesla offers two MIC models - Model 3 and Model Y (both in various versions). The Tesla Model 3 wholesale (retail sales in China plus export) amounted to 31,333, while the Tesla Model Y noted 51,802.

Retail sales data for individual models (sales in China) for the past month are not yet available.