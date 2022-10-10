The re-introduction of the Tesla Model 3 Long Range (AWD) in the US and Canada might be one step closer.

According to the latest reports, Tesla has already started production of the 2023 model year Model 3 and Model X cars in California, while the Model Y and Model S probably are still 2022 model year.

There are no changes in the online design studio, but the recent move probably means that sooner rather than later we will see the Model 3 Long Range (AWD) available for order again.

Let's recall that this particular version was put on hold (new orders) in North America in August with a promise of a return in 2023. Tesla explained it by a significant disproportion between demand and supply. If the queue becomes lower, Tesla might once again offer the Model 3 Long Range (AWD) alongside the entry-level RWD version and Performance version.

2023 Model 3 LR AWD in Tesla's existing inventory

An interesting thing is that together with the start of production of the 2023 model year, some number of the Model 3 Long Range (AWD) were listed in Tesla's existing inventory at the same price as the retired 2022 version - $57,990 (without DST and order fee).

Drive Tesla Canada reports after WaitingForTesla.com (Tesla inventory tracker), that more than 100 units were added to the inventory on Friday night (it might be different now). For reference, production of the 2023 Model 3 started on October 4.

We guess that the appearance of the LR AWD version in Tesla's existing inventory is kind of a smooth soft-start.

According to the reports, there are no changes in the 2023 model year versions - at least regarding things like range or main specs, although the new cars do not have ultrasonic sensors.

The re-introduction of the Tesla Model 3 Long Range (AWD) is good news because of the noticeable price difference to the Performance version or range difference, compared to the entry-level Model 3 RWD version (358 miles vs. 272 miles EPA).