Tesla has just set another amazing quarterly record of global production and sales, despite ongoing challenges all over the world related to supply chain issues and the economy.

In this post, we will take a look at the numbers and charts to visualize the progress and better understand what can be achieved in the near future.

Let's get into details.

Results

Tesla increased its overall electric car production in Q3 by about 54% year-over-year to 365,923, which is the best result ever.

The lion's share falls on the Model 3/Model Y - 345,988, which are also growing at a healthy rate of 51% year-over-year. The Model S/Model X production more than doubled, but we must remember that the Model S/X duo is still returning to maximum output after a major refresh.

The total sales (customer deliveries) amounted to 343,830 (up 42% year-over-year), which is a new all-time record for Tesla. The number includes 325,158 Model 3/Model Y and over 18,672 Model S/Model X.

Q3 2022 (YOY change):

Total production: 365,923 (up 54%) Model 3/Y production: 345,988 (up 51%) Model S/X production: 19,935 (up 123%)

Total deliveries: 343,830 (up 42%) Model 3/Y deliveries: 325,158 (up 40%) Model S/X deliveries: 18,672 (up 101%)



So far this year, Tesla produced and delivered more than 900,000 electric cars.

YTD 2022 (YOY change):

Total production: 929,910 (up 49%) Model 3/Y production: 879,346 (up 43%) Model S/X production: 50,564 (up 348%)

Total deliveries: 908,573 (up 45%) Model 3/Y deliveries: 859,015 (up 40%) Model S/X deliveries: 49,558 (up 275%)



Charts

Total deliveries

Q3: 343,830 (up 42%)

YTD: 908,573 (up 45%)

Deliveries by model

Model 3/Y deliveries

Q3: 325,158 (up 40%)

YTD: 859,015 (up 40%)

Q3: 325,158 (up 40%) YTD: 859,015 (up 40%) Model S/X deliveries

Q3: 18,672 (up 101%)

YTD: 49,558 (up 275%)

A quick look at the cumulative results: Model S/X are approaching 600,000, while the Model 3/Model Y are above 2.6 million.

Total production

Q3: 365,923 (up 54%)

YTD: 929,910 (up 49%)

Production by model

Model 3/Y production

Q3: 345,988 (up 51%)

YTD: 879,346 (up 43%)

Q3: 345,988 (up 51%) YTD: 879,346 (up 43%) Model S/X production

Q3: 19,935 (up 123%)

YTD: 50,564 (up 348%)

During the past four quarters, Tesla produced and delivered more than 1.2 million electric cars. Cumulatively, more than 3.2 million Tesla cars were delivered.

If Tesla will be able to get close to 500,000 units in Q4 (as recently rumored), then the full-year result will be about 1.4 million.