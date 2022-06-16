Tesla has just raised the prices of all its electric cars in the US (aside from some versions) by $2,000 to $6,000.

The last time when we saw such a broad price increase was in March 2022, after which there were some additional increases in April related to the Model 3.

Starting with the Tesla Model 3, the entry-level version remains at $46,990, but the Long Range AWD cost is $2,000 higher ($57,990). The price of the Performance version remains at $62,990.

In the case of the Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X, the increase for Long Range AWD versions is respectively $5,000 and $6,000. The Plaid versions avoided a price increase.

The Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD now starts at $65,990, which is $3,000 more than before. The Performance version is $2,000 more expensive ($69,990).

Price changes (without DST):

Tesla Model 3:

RWD: no change ($46,990)

Long Range AWD: up $2,000 (or 3.6%) from $55,990 to $57,990

Performance: no change ($62,990) since April 2022

Tesla Model S:

Long Range AWD: up $5,000 (or 5.0%) from $99,990 to $104,990

Performance: no change ($135,990)

Tesla Model X:

Long Range AWD: up $6,000 (or 5.2%) from $114,990 to $120,990

Performance: no change ($138,990)

Tesla Model Y:

Long Range AWD: up $3,000 (or 4.8%) from $62,990 to $65,990

Performance: up $2,000 (or 2.9%) from $67,990 to $69,990

We must remember that there is also the Made-in-Texas Tesla Model Y AWD, but it's not listed on Tesla's website. According to rumors, in April it was offered at about $60,000 to Tesla's employees. We assume that maybe it's now also more expensive.

Reuters says in its article that Tesla has increased the prices "in response to persistent global supply-chain problems and soaring raw material costs." We would add on top of that the strong demand encourages applying higher prices.

Tesla lineup in the US as of June 16, 2022

Below we listed the Tesla EV prices, including "Destination & doc" ($1,200) and "Order fee" ($250) as DST ($1,450):

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18" $46,990 +$1,450 N/A $48,440 2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19" $48,490 +$1,450 N/A $49,940 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18" $57,990 +$1,450 N/A $59,440 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19" $59,490 +$1,450 N/A $60,940 2022 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" $62,990 +$1,450 N/A $64,440 2022 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19" $104,990 +$1,450 N/A $106,440 2022 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21" $109,490 +$1,450 N/A $110,940 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $135,990 +$1,450 N/A $137,440 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid 21" $140,490 +$1,450 N/A $141,940 2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20" $120,990 +$1,450 N/A $122,440 2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22" $126,490 +$1,450 N/A $127,940 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $138,990 +$1,450 N/A $140,440 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 22" $144,490 +$1,450 N/A $145,940 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" $65,990 +$1,450 N/A $67,440 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20" $67,990 +$1,450 N/A $69,440 2022 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" $69,990 +$1,450 N/A $71,440

Estimated delivery time (new orders):

Now let's also take a look at the estimated delivery time (new orders) of Tesla cars, which in many cases is 2023.

Only some of the models (usually the most expensive ones or with options) are expected to be delivered before the end of 2022. Interesting is the example of the Model 3, which has the shortest wait time, indicating that demand is substantially lower than in the case of Model Y.

Tesla Model 3:

RWD:

18" Aero Wheels: Oct, 2022 - Jan 2023 (Sep-Dec, 2022 with options)

19" Sport Wheels ($1,500): Sep-Dec, 2022

18" Aero Wheels: Nov, 2022 - Feb 2023 (Sep-Dec, 2022 with options)

19" Sport Wheels ($1,500): Sep-Dec, 2022

Tesla Model S:

Long Range:

19" Tempest Wheels: Mar-Jun, 2023 (Nov, 2022 - Feb 2023 with options)

21" Arachnid Wheels ($4,500): Nov, 2022 - Feb 2023

Tesla Model X:

Long Range:

20" Cyberstream Wheels: Mar-Jun, 2023

22" Turbine Wheels ($5,500): Mar-Jun, 2023

Tesla Model Y: