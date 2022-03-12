We have just discovered an all-new 2022 Tesla Model Y version, listed by the EPA, which brings more questions than answers.

The new Model Y is called simply "AWD," which means all-wheel-drive, but not "Long Range AWD," like the existing one. In other words, it might have the same dual motor powertrain, but a smaller/different battery (lower energy capacity).

There are now a total of four 2022 Tesla Model Y (the three others were listed in December):

  • RWD (listed, but not available)
    an entry-level version, "retired" due to not sufficient range, according to Tesla's Elon Musk
  • Long Range AWD - currently available (19" and 20" wheels)
  • Performance AWD - currently available (21" wheels)
  • AWD - the new version

As we can see, it has 279 miles (449 km) of range and slightly higher efficiency than the Long Range AWD.

external_image

If the RWD was not good enough for Elon Musk, then maybe the AWD with two motors and a noticeably higher range will be the new entry-level Tesla Model Y in the US? Currently, there is no official info about a new Tesla Model Y version on Tesla's website.

Here is what we know from the EPA's website:

2022 Tesla Model Y AWD

2022 Tesla Model Y AWD :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label]
Combined
City
Highway		 279 mi (449 km)
291.9 mi (469.7 km)
263.3 mi (423.6 km)
EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
Combined
City
Highway		 123 MPGe: 274 Wh/mi (170 Wh/km)
129 MPGe: 261 Wh/mi (162 Wh/km)
116 MPGe: 291 Wh/mi (181 Wh/km)

Considering similar energy consumption between AWD and Long Range AWD, and the range difference, we guess that the AWD has some 15-20% lower battery capacity.

Let's compare the two side-by-side:

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
Model 2022 Tesla Model Y AWD
[A]		 Difference
[A] / [B]		 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19"
[B]
Drive AWD   AWD
Battery     80 kWh*
EPA Range
Combined 279 mi
(449 km)		 -15.5% 330 mi
(531 km)
City 291.9 mi
(470 km)		 -14.7% 342.2 mi
(551 km)
Highway 263.3 mi
(424 km)		 -16.6% 315.7 mi
(508 km)
Specs
0-60 mph     4.8 s
Top speed     135 mph
(217 km/h)
EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
Combined 123 MPGe: 274 Wh/mi (170 Wh/km) 0.8% 122 MPGe: 276 Wh/mi (172 Wh/km)
City 129 MPGe: 261 Wh/mi (162 Wh/km) 1.6% 127 MPGe: 265 Wh/mi (165 Wh/km)
Highway 116 MPGe: 291 Wh/mi (181 Wh/km) -0.9% 117 MPGe: 288 Wh/mi (179 Wh/km)
Prices
MSRP     $59,990
Dest. Charge     +$1,200
Tax Credit     N/A
Effective Price     $61,190

* estimated/unofficial values

It's not clear at this point whether this is an upcoming new entry-level Tesla Model Y or just another "empty slot" (like the RWD).

Considering that the manufacturer has not yet announced what versions of the Tesla Model Y will be produced at the Giga Austin plant in Texas, there is a chance that we came across the first car powered by the 4680-type cylindrical battery cell.

But that seems iffy. The new 4680-type cells and structural battery pack were expected to be more energy-dense, so a car with a lower battery capacity should be lighter and noticeably more efficient. The AWD is only marginally more efficient.

It might be a version powered by the prismatic LFP cells. This option sounds reasonable because we see a lower range (lower battery capacity) and a similar efficiency (probably due to a similar weight). LFP batteries are significantly less energy-dense than NCA.

A new LFP-powered Tesla Model Y would be interesting also from a business perspective as the company recently increased prices of Model 3/Model Y with high-nickel batteries.

Feel free to leave us a comment on what you think about the new Tesla Model Y AWD.

Mark Kane
By: Mark Kane
