Tesla has increased the prices of the Tesla Model 3 in the US, just about three weeks since the previous general increase, which applied to all models.

This time, the price bump concerns the two NCM-powered versions of the Model 3, while the LFP-powered version maintained its price.

The new price of the Model 3 LR AWD is $55,990 - $1,500 (or 2.8%) higher, while the Performance version now starts at $62,990 - up $1,000 (or 1.6%).

Price changes (without DST):

Tesla Model 3:



RWD: no change ($46,990)

no change ($46,990) Long Range AWD : up $1,500 (or 2.8%) from $54,490 to $55,990

: up $1,500 (or 2.8%) from $54,490 to $55,990 Performance: up $1,000 (or 1.6%) from $61,990 to $62,990

Because the price increase was applied only to the two versions that are equipped with NCM battery cells (high-nickel cathode), there is a high potential that the move has something to do with the nickel prices. If that's the reason, then other NCM-powered models also might see a similar increase.

Tesla lineup in the US as of April 7, 2022

