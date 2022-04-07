Tesla has increased the prices of the Tesla Model 3 in the US, just about three weeks since the previous general increase, which applied to all models.
This time, the price bump concerns the two NCM-powered versions of the Model 3, while the LFP-powered version maintained its price.
The new price of the Model 3 LR AWD is $55,990 - $1,500 (or 2.8%) higher, while the Performance version now starts at $62,990 - up $1,000 (or 1.6%).
Price changes (without DST):
Tesla Model 3:
- RWD: no change ($46,990)
- Long Range AWD: up $1,500 (or 2.8%) from $54,490 to $55,990
- Performance: up $1,000 (or 1.6%) from $61,990 to $62,990
Because the price increase was applied only to the two versions that are equipped with NCM battery cells (high-nickel cathode), there is a high potential that the move has something to do with the nickel prices. If that's the reason, then other NCM-powered models also might see a similar increase.
Tesla lineup in the US as of April 7, 2022
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18"
|$46,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$48,190
|2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19"
|$48,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$49,690
|2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18"
|$55,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$57,190
|2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19"
|$57,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$58,690
|2022 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20"
|$62,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$64,190
|2022 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19"
|$99,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$101,190
|2022 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21"
|$104,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$105,690
|2022 Tesla Model S Plaid 19"
|$135,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$137,190
|2022 Tesla Model S Plaid 21"
|$140,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$141,690
|2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20"
|$114,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$116,190
|2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22"
|$120,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$121,690
|2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 20"
|$138,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$140,190
|2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 22"
|$144,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$145,690
|2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19"
|$62,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$64,190
|2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20"
|$64,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$66,190
|2022 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21"
|$67,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$69,190
