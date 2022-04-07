Tesla has increased the prices of the Tesla Model 3 in the US, just about three weeks since the previous general increase, which applied to all models.

This time, the price bump concerns the two NCM-powered versions of the Model 3, while the LFP-powered version maintained its price.

The new price of the Model 3 LR AWD is $55,990 - $1,500 (or 2.8%) higher, while the Performance version now starts at $62,990 - up $1,000 (or 1.6%).

Price changes (without DST):

Tesla Model 3:

  • RWD: no change ($46,990)
  • Long Range AWD: up $1,500 (or 2.8%) from $54,490 to $55,990
  • Performance: up $1,000 (or 1.6%) from $61,990 to $62,990

Because the price increase was applied only to the two versions that are equipped with NCM battery cells (high-nickel cathode), there is a high potential that the move has something to do with the nickel prices. If that's the reason, then other NCM-powered models also might see a similar increase.

Tesla lineup in the US as of April 7, 2022

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18" $46,990 +$1,200 N/A $48,190
2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19" $48,490 +$1,200 N/A $49,690
2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18" $55,990 +$1,200 N/A $57,190
2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19" $57,490 +$1,200 N/A $58,690
2022 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" $62,990 +$1,200 N/A $64,190
2022 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19" $99,990 +$1,200 N/A $101,190
2022 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21" $104,490 +$1,200 N/A $105,690
2022 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $135,990 +$1,200 N/A $137,190
2022 Tesla Model S Plaid 21" $140,490 +$1,200 N/A $141,690
2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20" $114,990 +$1,200 N/A $116,190
2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22" $120,490 +$1,200 N/A $121,690
2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $138,990 +$1,200 N/A $140,190
2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 22" $144,490 +$1,200 N/A $145,690
2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" $62,990 +$1,200 N/A $64,190
2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20" $64,990 +$1,200 N/A $66,190
2022 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" $67,990 +$1,200 N/A $69,190

See also

tesla loss cvrp rebate higher prices Tesla No Longer Eligible For California Rebate Due To Price Increases
tesla production deliveries graphed 2022q1 Tesla Production, Deliveries Graphed Through Q1 2022: Another Record
Mark Kane
By: Mark Kane
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com