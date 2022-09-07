Tesla has updated the estimated delivery times of the Model 3 and Model Y electric cars in China, indicating significantly higher availability.

The change comes a few days after the reduction of the expected delivery time of the entry-level Tesla Model Y RWD from 4-8 weeks to 1-4 weeks, and concerns all of the other MIC Model 3 and Model Y versions.

According to Tesla's website, the cars ordered now are expected to be delivered 6 weeks faster than before, which - depending on the version - might be a 30-50% reduction.

Estimated delivery times (new orders):

Tesla Model 3 RWD (LFP): 6-10 weeks (from 12-16)

Tesla Model 3 Performance: 6-10 weeks (from 12-16)

Tesla Model Y RWD (LFP): 1-4 weeks (no change)

Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD: 10-14 weeks (from 16-20)

Tesla Model Y Performance: 6-10 weeks (from 12-16)

That's positive news for customers and probably a direct result of the recent upgrade of the Tesla Giga Shanghai plant, which is probably producing significantly more cars than before.

August alone might be a near-record month (some 77,000 units, according to a preliminary report), while in the longer term, Tesla is expected to produce roughly 100,000 MIC Model 3/Model Y per month (1.1-1.2 million annually).

Because the Chinese plant is exporting cars also to other markets, including Europe, we might see an improved estimated delivery time also in other places.

Only time will really tell what will happen, as the balance between supply and demand is always a dynamic relation, especially in such a volatile environment. If Tesla cars are in high demand at a particular price, then the wait times will increase again.

It would be great if Tesla would be able to reduce the estimated delivery time in North America, as it probably has one of the longest wait times right now (see a report about the US here). One of the versions, the Tesla Model 3 Long Range (AWD), has been even removed from the ordering options (at least until 2023).