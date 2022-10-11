It seems that the refreshed Tesla Model S (and Model X) might soon enter the Chinese market, joining the locally produced Model 3 and Model Y.

The Chinese media reports after auto blogger @常岩CY that a red Tesla Model S Plaid has been recently spotted in Foshan, Guangdong.

According to the article, it's the first time when the refreshed top-of-the-line Tesla Model S appeared in China, although it's not yet certain whether it's Tesla's test/demo car or maybe a third party company imported it on its own.

We guess that it's a Tesla car and that the company intends to finally start deliveries in China (and other markets), as sales in the US started over a year ago (in June 2021).

A sign that the market launch is close is that the new Model S and Model X were recently listed by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) among New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) exempt from vehicle purchase tax. Earlier this year, the exemption was extended to the end of 2023 for all plug-ins.

The list includes includes two versions of both models (Long Range and Performance). Interestingly, according to the table, all four versions are equipped with a 100 kWh battery pack, which weight 560 kg (178.6 Wh/kg on the pack level).

Tesla Model S/Model X in China (MIIT data):

Model S Performance (MSP2LR)

range: 715 km (444 miles)

weight: 2,089 kg

range: 672 km (418 miles)

weight: 2,183 kg

range: 700 km (435 miles)

weight: 23,73 kg

range: 664 km (413 miles)

weight: 2,468 kg

* range numbers are probably according to the CLTC test cycle

Meanwhile, the Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3/Model Y sales in China are booming reaching an all-time quarterly record of over 120,000 units in Q3, including near-record 77,613 units in September. Additionally, Tesla exported from China over 67,000 electric cars in Q3.