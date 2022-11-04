Global passenger plug-in electric car sales reached new all-time record level in September, for the very first time exceeding 1 million registrations.

According to EV-Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, some 1,040,289 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in September. That's 51% more than a year ago and up to 17% of the total car market.

The market share of all-electric cars improved to 13%, which means that plug-in hybrids are responsible for about 4%. PHEVs noted a slightly higher growth rate than BEVs, but that's only because of China, where they are growing very quickly (outside of China, PHEVs are down for the seventh consecutive month).

Plug-in car registrations:

BEVs: about *795,000 (up 50% year-over-year) and 13% share

PHEVs: about *245,000 (up 54% year-over-year) and 4% share

Total: 1,040,289 (up 51% year-over-year) and 17% share

* estimated from the market share

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – September 2022

So far this year, more than 6.8 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered globally, which opens the way to exceed 10 million units in 2022 (for the very first time).

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: about *4.9 million and 9.3% share

PHEVs: about *1.9 million and 3.7% share

Total: 6,815,282 and roughly 13% share

* estimated from the market share

For reference, in the twelve months of 2021, some 6.5 million plug-in electric cars were sold.

Model rank

In September, the Tesla Model Y set a very bold sales record with over 113,000 units registered globally. That's the first-ever six-digit result for an electric car and, at the same time, the Model Y became the top-selling model overall globally (ahead of the Toyota RAV4 with 90% certainty, according to Jose Pontes).

The Tesla Model 3 was second, with a big advantage over the BYD Song (BEVs and PHEVs counted together). However, BYD managed to place six models in the top 10.

Top 10 for the month:

Tesla Model Y - 113,307 Tesla Model 3 - 68,710 BYD Song Plus (BEV + PHEV) - 45,966 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 37,418 BYD Qin Plus (BEV+PHEV) - 36,061 BYD Han (BEV + PHEV) - 31,323 BYD Dolphin - 24,956 BYD Yuan Plus (BEV) - 23,561 Volkswagen ID.4 - 15,305 BYD Tang (BEV + PHEV) - 15,251

After nine months of 2022, two Tesla models are at the top, as the Model 3 regained the second position. While the Tesla Model Y appears to be out of range for any other plug-in model, the race for the second place is still open - especially since the Model 3 is up only 1% year-over-year.

The top 20 list is dominated by Chinese manufacturers, as only five models are from non-Chinese brands.

Top 20 by the end of September:

Tesla Model Y - 522,654 Tesla Model 3 - 336,865 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 316,256 BYD Song Plus (BEV + PHEV) - 285,705 BYD Qin Plus (BEV + PHEV) - 234,387 BYD Han (BEV + PHEV) - 179,836 BYD Dolphin - 127,589 BYD Yuan Plus - 116,509 Volkswagen ID.4 - 115,177 BYD Tang (BEV + PHEV) - 94,520 GAC Aion Y - 81,201 Chery QQ Ice Cream - 80,744 Chery eQ1 - 77,441 Li Xiang One EREV - 76,805 Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 75,367 GAC Aion S - 72,000 Hozon Neta V - 71,572 Changan Benni EV - 70,904 Kia EV6 - 61,374 Great Wall Ora Good Cat - 56,405

Brand rank

In September, BYD sold over 200,000 plug-in electric cars (including 94,941 BEVs), which is more than Tesla at its peak month. Interesting is also that the SAIC-GM-Wuling once again sold more plug-in cars than Volkswagen.

Top 10 for the month:

BYD - 200,959 Tesla - 190,208 SAIC-GM-Wuling - 42,867 Volkswagen - 36,022 Geely - 30,318 GAC - 30,070 Mercedes-Benz - 29,486 BMW - 29,066 Changan - 25,749 Chery - 21,241

The top three brands year-to-date are BYD, Tesla, and the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture. BYD now has a 266,00-unit advantage over Tesla in terms of plug-in car sales, although Tesla sold over 326,000 more BEVs.