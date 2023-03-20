Electrify America and Genesis Motor America announced a complimentary fast-charging package for the 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 model.
The all-new, premium, all-electric SUV, which recently entered production in Alabama, will come with three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions for first owners (from the date of their vehicle purchase) at Electrify America charging stations in the United States.
That's a noticeable perk for the Genesis Electrified GV70, which matches the one offered for the Genesis GV60 and Genesis Electrified G80 models. It basically means that every electric Genesis model currently offered can fast charge for free at Electrify America chargers.
The electric GV70 starts at an MSRP of $65,850 (plus an expected $1,125 DST). However, because it's eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, the effective price is just under $60,000 (excluding options or other rebates/state incentives).
The EPA combined range of this model is 236 miles (380 km), using a 77.4-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery. Fast charging from 10 to 80 percent of state-of-charge (SOC) takes just 18 minutes, as long as there is a fast charger with a sufficient power output (above 220 kW), which also supports high-voltage battery systems (800 V).
Genesis EV lineup
All models come with three years of complimentary 30-minute charging at Electrify America.
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2023 Genesis Electrified G80 AWD 19-inch
|$79,825
|+$1,095
|N/A
|$80,920
|2023 Genesis GV60 Advanced AWD 20-inch
|$59,290
|+$1,125
|N/A
|$60,415
|2023 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD 21-inch
|$68,290
|+$1,125
|N/A
|$69,415
|2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Advanced AWD 20-inch
|$65,850*
|+$1,125
|$7,500
|$59,475
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|2023 Genesis Electrified G80 AWD 19-inch
|AWD
|87.2
|282 mi
(454 km)
|2023 Genesis GV60 Advanced AWD 20-inch
|AWD
|77.4
|248 mi
(399 km)
|2023 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD 21-inch
|AWD
|77.4
|235 mi
(378 km)
|2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Advanced AWD 20-inch
|AWD
|77.4
|236 mi*
(380 km)
* estimated/unofficial values
An agreement between Genesis and Electrify America means that while the owners can enjoy a period of free charging, the manufacturer will probably have to pay for the energy delivered by Electrify America (there might also be other elements of the deal).
Rob Barrosa, vice president of technology of Electrify America said:
“Through our collaborations with leading automakers such as Genesis, we continue to build trust and help advance the electric vehicle revolution through hyper-fast charging experiences for EV drivers. By providing three years of complimentary 30-minute charging sessions to new GV70 owners, we’re taking a step closer to creating an electric transportation future that benefits both drivers and communities across the U.S.”
Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America said:
“As we take this next step into our fully-electrified future with our third EV model, Genesis is pleased to be collaborating with Electrify America to deliver convenient charging solutions to our customers,”
Gallery: Genesis Electrified GV70
Electrify America
Here is the list of Electrify America's DC fast charging agreements with manufacturers (as of the day of announcement - might be different now):
- Audi:
Audi e-tron SUV/Audi e-tron Sportback - 1,000 kWh of free charging
Audi e-tron GT - 3 years of free charging
- BMW:
BMW i4 and BMW iX - 2 years of free 30-minute complimentary charging sessions
- Byton:
Byton EVs (market launch was canceled) - 2 years of free charging
- Ford:
Ford F-150 Lightning - 250 kWh of free charging (retail customers)
Ford Mustang Mach-E - 250 kWh of free charging
- Genesis:
Genesis Electrified G80 - 3 years of unlimited 30-minute charging sessions free of cost
Genesis GV60 - 3 years of unlimited 30-minute charging sessions free of cost
Genesis Electrified GV70 - 3 years of unlimited 30-minute charging sessions free of cost
- Harley-Davidson:
Harley-Davidson LiveWire - 500 kWh of free charging
- Hyundai:
Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 2 years of unlimited 30-minute charging sessions free of cost
Hyundai Kona Electric and Hyundai IONIQ Electric - 250 kWh of free charging
- Kia:
Kia EV6 - 1,000 kWh of complimentary EV charging
Kia EV6 GT - 1,000 kWh of complimentary EV charging
Kia Niro EV - 500 kWh of complimentary EV charging
- Lucid Motors:
Lucid Air - 3 years of free charging
- Mercedes-Benz:
Mercedes-Benz EQS - 2 years of free charging
- Polestar
Polestar 2 - 2 years of free charging
- Porsche:
Porsche Taycan - 3 years of free charging
- Volkswagen:
Volkswagen ID.4 - 3 years of unlimited charging plan
- Volvo:
Volvo XC40 Recharge/C40 Recharge - 250 kWh of free charging