Electrify America and Genesis Motor America announced a complimentary fast-charging package for the 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 model.

The all-new, premium, all-electric SUV, which recently entered production in Alabama, will come with three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions for first owners (from the date of their vehicle purchase) at Electrify America charging stations in the United States.

That's a noticeable perk for the Genesis Electrified GV70, which matches the one offered for the Genesis GV60 and Genesis Electrified G80 models. It basically means that every electric Genesis model currently offered can fast charge for free at Electrify America chargers.

The electric GV70 starts at an MSRP of $65,850 (plus an expected $1,125 DST). However, because it's eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, the effective price is just under $60,000 (excluding options or other rebates/state incentives).

The EPA combined range of this model is 236 miles (380 km), using a 77.4-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery. Fast charging from 10 to 80 percent of state-of-charge (SOC) takes just 18 minutes, as long as there is a fast charger with a sufficient power output (above 220 kW), which also supports high-voltage battery systems (800 V).

Genesis EV lineup

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 AWD 19-inch $79,825 +$1,095 N/A $80,920 2023 Genesis GV60 Advanced AWD 20-inch $59,290 +$1,125 N/A $60,415 2023 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD 21-inch $68,290 +$1,125 N/A $69,415 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Advanced AWD 20-inch $65,850* +$1,125 $7,500 $59,475

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 AWD 19-inch AWD 87.2 282 mi

(454 km) 2023 Genesis GV60 Advanced AWD 20-inch AWD 77.4 248 mi

(399 km) 2023 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD 21-inch AWD 77.4 235 mi

(378 km) 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Advanced AWD 20-inch AWD 77.4 236 mi*

(380 km)

* estimated/unofficial values

An agreement between Genesis and Electrify America means that while the owners can enjoy a period of free charging, the manufacturer will probably have to pay for the energy delivered by Electrify America (there might also be other elements of the deal).

Rob Barrosa, vice president of technology of Electrify America said:

“Through our collaborations with leading automakers such as Genesis, we continue to build trust and help advance the electric vehicle revolution through hyper-fast charging experiences for EV drivers. By providing three years of complimentary 30-minute charging sessions to new GV70 owners, we’re taking a step closer to creating an electric transportation future that benefits both drivers and communities across the U.S.”

Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America said:

“As we take this next step into our fully-electrified future with our third EV model, Genesis is pleased to be collaborating with Electrify America to deliver convenient charging solutions to our customers,”

Gallery: Genesis Electrified GV70

Electrify America

