On February 21, the first all-electric Genesis Electrified GV70 SUV rolled off the production line at Hyundai's plant in Montgomery, Alabama.

It's the first Genesis model that entered production in the United States and the first-ever Genesis produced outside of South Korea.

At the same time, the Genesis Electrified GV70, joins the Genesis GV60 (E-GMP-based cousin of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6) and Genesis Electrified G80 sedan, as the third all-electric Genesis.

All three models so far were produced only in South Korea, but now the electric GV70 will be produced also locally in the US, which considering the starting price of $65,850, means eligibility for the full $7,500 federal tax credit.

Genesis Electrified GV70 Genesis Electrified GV70 production in Montgomery, Alabama

The Genesis Electrified GV70 had its public debut in the US at the LA Auto Show, a few months ago. It's equipped with a 77.4-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery and a dual motor, all-wheel drive powertrain (2x 160-kilowatt), with a total system output of up to 320 kW.

The video from the event shows the installation of the battery pack (see from 5:10):

The South Korean manufacturer invested some $300 million to bring production of the Genesis Electrified GV70 and hybrid Hyundai Santa Fe at the Montgomery plant, which resulted in 200 additional jobs.

All new Genesis models will be all-electric starting in 2025, and the entire lineup will be all-electric by 2030.

Ernie Kim, HMMA President and CEO said:

“Hyundai Motor Group has set a clear direction for the organization’s future mobility solutions that includes innovative designs propelled by batteries or hydrogen fuel cells. HMMA is evolving to support this strategic direction and will continue to be a driver of economic prosperity in Alabama, Montgomery, and the surrounding communities. We are starting another amazing chapter in the history of HMMA with the launch of the Electrified GV70 sport utility vehicle in the United States."

Ted Mengiste, vice president of sales operations, at Genesis Motor America said: