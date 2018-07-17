Electric Car Sales Growth Down In First Half In Europe

2 H BY MARK KANE

As first sales data comes in for the first half of the year in Europe, the media reports slower growth of the EV market than a year before.

According to the article, during the first six months of 2018, plug-in electric car sales in the European Union increased by 33% year-over-year (no numbers were revealed). A year ago the growth was higher – 54%, but we wouldn’t judge that to imply there’s a problems with plug-in cars. Also, the reason that limited range or lack of charging points slows down sales is a rather weak argument.

“Electric cars remain a niche product for now,” EY partner Peter Fuss said in a statement. “Charging infrastructure remains inadequate and the models currently available mostly don’t offer a good enough range.”

The pace of growth is often limited by the supply of electric cars. For example, the Nissan LEAF, the most popular model in Europe, is sold at a rate of 3,000-4,000 thousand a month, but the orders are for 20,000.

There are thousands of consumers awaiting the Hyundai Kona Electric and Audi e-tron in Norway (outside of the EU) and in other countries, too. And we can just imagine how many Tesla Model 3 orders are waiting to be filled.

Europe is currently undergoing a massive shift from diesel cars, with sales decreasing very quickly (up to 16% down year-over-year).

Source: Automotive News