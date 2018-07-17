Electric Car Sales Growth Down In First Half In Europe
As first sales data comes in for the first half of the year in Europe, the media reports slower growth of the EV market than a year before.
According to the article, during the first six months of 2018, plug-in electric car sales in the European Union increased by 33% year-over-year (no numbers were revealed). A year ago the growth was higher – 54%, but we wouldn’t judge that to imply there’s a problems with plug-in cars. Also, the reason that limited range or lack of charging points slows down sales is a rather weak argument.
“Electric cars remain a niche product for now,” EY partner Peter Fuss said in a statement. “Charging infrastructure remains inadequate and the models currently available mostly don’t offer a good enough range.”
The pace of growth is often limited by the supply of electric cars. For example, the Nissan LEAF, the most popular model in Europe, is sold at a rate of 3,000-4,000 thousand a month, but the orders are for 20,000.
There are thousands of consumers awaiting the Hyundai Kona Electric and Audi e-tron in Norway (outside of the EU) and in other countries, too. And we can just imagine how many Tesla Model 3 orders are waiting to be filled.
Europe is currently undergoing a massive shift from diesel cars, with sales decreasing very quickly (up to 16% down year-over-year).
Source: Automotive News
Categories: Sales
Leave a Reply
5 Comments on "Electric Car Sales Growth Down In First Half In Europe"
We are waiting for Kona and Model 3. No more buggy LEAFs.
We are waiting for Leafs, Ioniqs, e-Golfs etc. and a bunch of PHEVs not being delivered in enough quantities and fast enough to be close to satisfy demand…
Growth would be over 100% if manufacturers could deliver all the chargeable models out on the markets today in enough quantity.
How many Hyundai Kona EV will be delivered in Europe in 2018?
“How many Hyundai Kona EV will be delivered in Europe in 2018?”
That number will be closer to 0 Per month than 3-4K but that doesn’t mean buyers won’t be willing to wait.
I estimate 205.000 electric car sales in the European Union, a Plug-in share of 2,4% (1,74% in 2017).
BMW: “The share of plug-ins compared to total volume of sales also increased to a record level of almost 5.8%” (June 2018).
If all the ICE Car company were like BMW the Plug-in share would be much higher.