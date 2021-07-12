In the latest episode of Munro Live, Sandy Munro together with Cory Steuben, suspension expert and President of Munro & Associates, and Al Steier, VP of Technology at Munro & Associates, take a closer look at the Ford Mustang Mach-E suspension and high voltage wiring.

To make it more interesting, the team compares Ford's solutions to the Tesla Model Y and to some degree also to the Volkswagen ID.4.

The first point is the rear suspension of the Mach-E, which happens to be very good from both the cost and performance perspectives. The only drawback is one link that isn't straight (to not collide with other parts).

In the front, we can see a conventional solution, affordable, with good turning radius and stability while driving, while Tesla went with a higher-level solution, used often also in premium German models.

When examining the high voltage wiring, Munro Live's Cory Steuben notes that it's not even close to the level of refinement of Tesla's elegant in-house solution. The quality, weight, length, and even friendliness for operators (installation) are much better in the case of Tesla.

Ford uses some off-the-shelf components and drive units from external suppliers, which happens to be the main reason behind it.

At some point, Sandy Munro asked whether some of the components shouldn't be shared with Volkswagen, as the two partnered on EVs, but that's probably because the news was not researched enough. Let's recall that Ford and Volkswagen are partnering on MEB-based electric cars for Europe - one model is confirmed, and the second one is under consideration (a rumor from May said that the decision is near).

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has nothing to do with Volkswagen, as it was started much earlier, and we don't even know whether Ford will use the MEB platform outside Europe.

In the case of the drive units, Ford Mustang Mach-E uses BorgWarner's Integrated Drive Modules (iDM):

"The iDM consists within one compact assembly a BorgWarner thermal-management system (liquid cooling), lubrication solution and single-speed gearbox (with a park module), integrated with a motor and power electronics from other (undisclosed) suppliers." - InsideEVs

Having BorgWarner's universal iDM (some of its version, at least), with a motor and power electronics from another supplier, might relate to the discussion about connectors and less than fully optimized system.

Anyway, another interesting review from Munro Live that bit by bit explores EV parts for us all.

