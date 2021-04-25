After several episodes about the Volkswagen ID.4 (which ended with a splash), now Sandy Munro checks the Ford Mustang Mach-E (the Select version).

The first impressions about the electric Ford are quite positive, starting from the exterior look, gaps and overall build quality, through interior with a handy center console and familiar layout, to the infotainment, and successful search for the navigation.

After being released from the child lock trap in the rear (yes, again), Sandy Munro peeked under the hood to find out that there is a frunk (front trunk), compared to the frunkless ID.4.

We will closely watch the following episodes to see whether the Ford Mustang Mach-E will be considered a more appropriate rival to Teslas and to find out what are its weak points.

Ford Mustang Mach-E is currently one of the best selling electric cars in the U.S. (6,614 in Q1 2021), has a good range of close to 300 miles, and most recently received a very good safety rating from IIHS.

Ford Mustang Mach-E versions:

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD RWD 75.7 230 mi

(370 km) 5.8 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD AWD 75.7 211 mi

(339 km) 5.2 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD RWD 98.8 305 mi

(491 km) 6.1 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD RWD 98.8 300 mi

(483 km) 6.1 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD AWD 98.8 270 mi

(434 km) 4.8 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD AWD 98.8 250 mi*

(402 km) <4.0* 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Perf. ER AWD AWD 98.8 235 mi*

(378 km) <3.5*

With $7,500 federal tax credit, it's also effectively available from $36,495 ($42,895 of MSRP and $1,100 of DST).

* estimated/unofficial values