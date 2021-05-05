You may be following what Munro and Mitchell think of the Ford Mustang Mach-E. We've posted several articles about it on InsideEVs. Mitchell published a lengthy review (linked at the bottom of the article), and Munro has put out at least six videos about the car, some of which we've shared as well.

Now, the teardown expert and EV-loving social media influencer have come together to combine their final thoughts, at least for now. Munro and Mitchell's decision to collaborate here is interesting. Surely they have some opposing opinions, however, the way they look at new EVs is vastly different in many ways.

Mitchell gets his hands on every EV he can, in order to provide his opinions to his audience. Essentially, Sean's videos come from the perspective of someone who has test-driven the cars. Sometimes he's actually in the car, and other times, he sits behind his desk and simply shares his thoughts.

On the flip side, while Munro certainly drives these EVs, he's much more focused on getting them into the garage and figuring out what's inside and how it all works. In fact, he plans to tear apart the Ford electric pony in the future, much like he has with Tesla's vehicles, among many others.

As you may have expected, this video is a bit long. You'll have to set aside about 35 minutes of time to check it all out. However, Munro has provided a list of topics with timestamps, which we greatly appreciate. The topics and times are as follows:

0:00​ - Welcome in Sean, Mach-E Opening Thoughts

2:48​ - Sandy’s First Impressions, Mach-E Styling

7:30​ - Sandy and Sean approve of Ford’s first attempt at an all-electric SUV

8:50​ - The Frunk

9:57​ - The "Catch-22" of Automotive Legacy Design

13:42​ - What would you do differently with the Mach-E if you were Ford?

23:52​ - Cost cutting: small parts make a difference

26:35​ - Mach-E as a legit competitor in the EV market vs the VW ID.4

29:17​ - Sean’s opinions on EV software and charging station experience

32:34​ - Wrap up and final thoughts

Once you've had a chance to check out the video, scroll down and leave us your takeaways. What do you think of the Ford Mustang Mach-E? Do you agree with Munro and Mitchell?