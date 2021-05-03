After a few static episodes, Munro Live's Sandy Munro finally took the Ford Mustang Mach-E for a test drive and he was very impressed with the driving experience.

It's clear that Sandy Munro likes the Mach-E (see also: first impressions, frunk, undercarriage front and rear), especially the accleration. The ride and handling is great - according to the review - the car is quick and agile, it feels like a Mustang.

An important thing for Sandy Munro is that the Mach-E is intuitive, everything is obvious and in the right place (where one would expect). That's a big difference from the Volkswagen ID.4 review.

The test drive was so positive that Sandy Munro announced the purchase of a Ford Mustang Mach-E to take it apart, just like with the famous Tesla Model 3 project. We are promised to see a lot from the teardown report, but of course, the key elements/details will be sold to Munro & Associates' customers.

Overall, Sandy Munro said that the Ford Mustang Mach-E appears to be the only contender for Tesla (Tesla Model Y) and just like the Model Y might be recommended for purchase.

Hilarious charging with CHAdeMO attempt

The video includes a visit to a DC charging station, which was quite hilarious. First, Sandy Munro summed up the 62.5 kW output as not worth his time.

After parking, Sandy Munro tried to see whether he will be able to plug-in from the left spot (the right was occupied by a Tesla Model 3 that was not charging). The funny thing is that he picked up the CHAdeMO plug (the closer one), which is not compatible with the Mach-E (CCS -compatible).

Regardless of whether he was aware of the plug standard, he concluded that the cable is not long enough so there will be no charging today.

It's an interesting practical test of what people might experience at today's charging infrastructure. The driver can park closer to the other vehicle on the right (the lines are usually useless) or reverse and maybe get access. That comes on top of finding a station that is not ICEd or broken.