The brief overview of the Ford Mustang Mach-E by Munro Live continues. In the latest episode, the focus moved from the front part of the undercarriage to the rear.

The outcome is similar as the Mach-E turns out to be a big surprise with tons of impressive ideas and solutions. Sandy Munro explains that the entire team at Munro was very impressed with what they saw.

The undercarriage is unlike other Ford cars in a positive way. Sandy Munro notes good suspension, interesting aluminum casting, another coaxial drive unit, easy to disconnect battery for serviceability, and a few other things.

Of course, it's just a first look review, as to evaluate it more deeply, the company would have to tear the car down.

One thing that could be better is the depth of the rear trunk, as there is unused space in the rear (but it would require using a plastic bottom as Tesla did).

After four episodes (including the first impressions and frunk), Ford Mustang Mach-E is all good with nothing much to complain about.

Sandy Munro even notes in the end that one thing that prompts him to review the car is that it's gaining market share in the EV segment dominated by Tesla. It seems that there is a reason for that, as it's simply a good car.

The prices for entry-level versions of the Mach-E are also noticeably lower than in the case of Tesla Model Y (above $50,000):