Not much time has passed since Tesla's last price increase in the U.S. (around April 9) and today, prices of the Model 3 and Model Y changed again.

This time, the non-performance versions went up by $500:

Model 3 Standard Range Plus: up $500 from $38,490 to $38,990

from $38,490 to Model 3 Long Range AWD: up $500 from $47,490 to $47,990

from $47,490 to Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20": no change ($56,990)

Model Y Long Range AWD 19": up $500 from $50,490 to $50,990

from $50,490 to Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21": no change ($60,990)

On top of that is of course the $1,200 destination and handling, which makes the least expensive Tesla a $40,000 car (we ignore any invisible versions that may be or might be not available through direct contact with the company as we don't know whether they exist/still exist or are gone).

Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y

Prices of the Model S and Model X remain at the same level (for more than a month).

Tesla prices