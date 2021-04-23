The least expensive version starts now at over $40,000, deducting DST.

Not much time has passed since Tesla's last price increase in the U.S. (around April 9) and today, prices of the Model 3 and Model Y changed again.

This time, the non-performance versions went up by $500:

  • Model 3 Standard Range Plus: up $500 from $38,490 to $38,990
  • Model 3 Long Range AWD: up $500 from $47,490 to $47,990
  • Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20": no change ($56,990)
  • Model Y Long Range AWD 19": up $500 from $50,490 to $50,990
  • Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21": no change ($60,990)

On top of that is of course the $1,200 destination and handling, which makes the least expensive Tesla a $40,000 car (we ignore any invisible versions that may be or might be not available through direct contact with the company as we don't know whether they exist/still exist or are gone).

Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Model Y

Prices of the Model S and Model X remain at the same level (for more than a month).

Tesla prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus $38,990 +$1,200 N/A $40,190
2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD $47,990 +$1,200 N/A $49,190
2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" $56,990 +$1,200 N/A $58,190
2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $79,990 +$1,200 N/A $81,190
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid+ 19" $149,990 +$1,200 N/A $151,190
2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" $89,990 +$1,200 N/A $91,190
2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190
2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" $50,990 +$1,200 N/A $52,190
2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" $60,990 +$1,200 N/A $62,190

See also

mustang mache pricing increased monday Ford Mustang Mach-E Price Expected To Rise Come Monday
cadillac lyriq price specs charging 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Revealed With Pricing Too
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com