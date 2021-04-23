The least expensive version starts now at over $40,000, deducting DST.
Not much time has passed since Tesla's last price increase in the U.S. (around April 9) and today, prices of the Model 3 and Model Y changed again.
This time, the non-performance versions went up by $500:
- Model 3 Standard Range Plus: up $500 from $38,490 to $38,990
- Model 3 Long Range AWD: up $500 from $47,490 to $47,990
- Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20": no change ($56,990)
- Model Y Long Range AWD 19": up $500 from $50,490 to $50,990
- Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21": no change ($60,990)
On top of that is of course the $1,200 destination and handling, which makes the least expensive Tesla a $40,000 car (we ignore any invisible versions that may be or might be not available through direct contact with the company as we don't know whether they exist/still exist or are gone).
Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model Y
Prices of the Model S and Model X remain at the same level (for more than a month).
Tesla prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus
|$38,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$40,190
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD
|$47,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$49,190
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20"
|$56,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$58,190
|2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19"
|$79,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$81,190
|2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19"
|$119,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$121,190
|2021 Tesla Model S Plaid+ 19"
|$149,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$151,190
|2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20"
|$89,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$91,190
|2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20"
|$119,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$121,190
|2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19"
|$50,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$52,190
|2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21"
|$60,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$62,190
