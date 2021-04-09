Tesla has just changed the prices of its electric cars in the U.S. - once again, just several weeks after the last change. The update concerns Model 3 and Model Y only.

The bad news is that this time prices increased by $500 or $1,000 depending on the version.

In the case of the Model 3, the Standard Range Plus and Long Range AWD become $500 more expensive ($38,490 and $47,490 respectively), while the Performance version now costs $1,000 more ($56,990).

Model Y has a single change - the Long Range AWD version is $500 more expensive ($50,490). The Performance version stays at $60,990.

The change is small, but in some cases, it might result in ineligibility for state incentives. Our reader points out that $50,000 (exceeded by Model Y) is the limit in Oregon.

Tesla prices:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus $38,490 +$1,200 N/A $39,690 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD $47,490 +$1,200 N/A $48,690 2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" $56,990 +$1,200 N/A $58,190 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $79,990 +$1,200 N/A $81,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid+ 19" $149,990 +$1,200 N/A $151,190 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" $89,990 +$1,200 N/A $91,190 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" $50,490 +$1,200 N/A $51,690 2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" $60,990 +$1,200 N/A $62,190

Another change is that the Model 3 interior changed a little bit and now has "wood" trim that extends from the dash to the doors, just like in the Made-in-China versions.

Since Tesla does not report changes, there might be other elements updated as well.

