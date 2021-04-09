Model 3 received a small interior update too.
Tesla has just changed the prices of its electric cars in the U.S. - once again, just several weeks after the last change. The update concerns Model 3 and Model Y only.
The bad news is that this time prices increased by $500 or $1,000 depending on the version.
In the case of the Model 3, the Standard Range Plus and Long Range AWD become $500 more expensive ($38,490 and $47,490 respectively), while the Performance version now costs $1,000 more ($56,990).
Model Y has a single change - the Long Range AWD version is $500 more expensive ($50,490). The Performance version stays at $60,990.
The change is small, but in some cases, it might result in ineligibility for state incentives. Our reader points out that $50,000 (exceeded by Model Y) is the limit in Oregon.
Tesla prices:
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus
|$38,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$39,690
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD
|$47,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$48,690
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20"
|$56,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$58,190
|2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19"
|$79,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$81,190
|2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19"
|$119,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$121,190
|2021 Tesla Model S Plaid+ 19"
|$149,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$151,190
|2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20"
|$89,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$91,190
|2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20"
|$119,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$121,190
|2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19"
|$50,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$51,690
|2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21"
|$60,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$62,190
Another change is that the Model 3 interior changed a little bit and now has "wood" trim that extends from the dash to the doors, just like in the Made-in-China versions.
Since Tesla does not report changes, there might be other elements updated as well.
Hat Tip To Gary!!!
About this article