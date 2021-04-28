Smile on the face of Munro Live's Sandy Munro is a sign that someone did a good job and in this case the topic is undercarriage of the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Sandy Munro notes many solutions that are uncommon in Ford cars and very exciting from an engineering standpoint. Someone put a lot of effort to develop those things specifically for the Mach-E. It's a an opposite reaction to the Volkswagen ID.4 undercarriage.

The main focus today is on the front part. Sandy Munro praises the front suspension and multiple other areas for great engineering ideas, including many crash-related solutions. The compact coaxial front electric drive unit and a big aluminum casting was also appreciated.

In general, Sandy Munro was clearly really happy. Moreover, he said he is even more excited about the rear-part of the car, which will be presented in the following episode.

In other words, Ford Mustang Mach-E scored many points and is on track to be considered as a real competitor to Tesla cars.

With the new GT version, the Mach-E is now ready to compete with any electric crossover/SUV.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

19 Photos

Ford Mustang Mach-E offer

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD RWD 75.7 230 mi

(370 km) 5.8 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD AWD 75.7 211 mi

(339 km) 5.2 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD RWD 98.8 305 mi

(491 km) 6.1 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD RWD 98.8 300 mi

(483 km) 6.1 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD AWD 98.8 270 mi

(434 km) 4.8 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD AWD 98.8 250 mi*

(402 km) 3.8 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Perf. ER AWD AWD 98.8 235 mi*

(378 km) 3.5

* estimated/unofficial values