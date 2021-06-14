In today's episode of Munro Live, Sandy Munro and Ben Lindamood present another stage of the Ford Mustang Mach-E teardown.

The car is already missing the hood and doors, although an interesting thing was found - removing the driver's doors caused that the power trunk to no longer work. The two must be somehow connected.

Most of the episode was however about the off-board charging controller, which is responsible for communication with the charger and settings of DC fast charging.

The communication in the case of the Combined Charging System (CCS) charging standard is implemented using Power Line Communication (PLC) - data are transferred through modulating a high-frequency signal over the control pilot (CP) contact. The outgoing CHAdeMO standard (at least in North America and Europe), used by other EVs, is running using CAN.



In the case of Mach-E, the controller is located under the hood, and according to Munro Live's Sandy Munro, it's unique compared to other models. Maybe we will find out why later.

In the end, Ben Lindamood took the Ford Mustang Mach-E for a spin - who knows how long it will remain drivable. Without all the weight, it should now be quicker than ever.

After a few really technical episodes on various models this time, we feel a little bit of hunger for more details, so hopefully, we will see something more, especially EV related next time.

The season for EV teardowns is barely starting as Munro & Associates already signed up for Ford F-150 Lightning, Tesla Cybertruck and Rivian R1T. Meanwhile, some components of Volkswagen ID.4 were examined as well.

