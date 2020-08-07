BorgWarner boasted that its Integrated Drive Module (iDM) will be used in the upcoming Ford Mustang Mach-E (both rear- and all-wheel-drive versions).

The iDM consists within one compact assembly a BorgWarner thermal-management system (liquid cooling), lubrication solution and single-speed gearbox (with a park module), integrated with a motor and power electronics from other (undisclosed) suppliers.

Unlike BorgWarner eGearDrive units, the iDM for Ford Mustang Mach-E is a co-axial to make it more compact.

"BorgWarner was able to capitalize on its experience with scalable and modular approaches to iDMs to deliver this customized drive module that met Ford’s stringent requirements. Different than other BorgWarner eGearDrive units, the gearing incorporated within the iDM does not utilize parallel axis gearing, instead featuring a concentric design with outputs on the same axis as the electric motor, resulting in a more compact package. The company’s high-performing gearbox enables an efficient, smooth ride capable of handling 4,278 Nm of axle torque and input speeds up to 13,800 rpm."

BorgWarner says that the iDM offers "a high level of integration, impressive system efficiency and optimal noise, vibration and harshness characteristics", although only time will tell how good the efficiency really is.

Series production of BorgWarner iDM for Ford Mustang Mach-E will begin later this year.

It's important to note that BorgWarner has been supplying solutions for EVs since the beginning of the modern EV era.

Just recently the company announced three projects in China with Electric Drive Modules (eDMs) for:

JMC-Ford's Ford Territory EV

"The JMC-Ford Territory EV, an all-electric SUV, delivers outstanding performance and range, with motor torque of up to 280 Nm and peak power of 120kW. In the Territory EV, the eDM is integrated in the front axle, along with its Co-Pilot360 advanced driving assistance system for peace of mind while driving."

"The JMC-Ford Territory EV, an all-electric SUV, delivers outstanding performance and range, with motor torque of up to 280 Nm and peak power of 120kW. In the Territory EV, the eDM is integrated in the front axle, along with its Co-Pilot360 advanced driving assistance system for peace of mind while driving." Aiways U5

"AIWAYS integrates the BorgWarner eDM into the front axle of its SUV U5 as a key component allowing for worry-free travel. The eDM delivers motor torque of up to 315Nm, and peak power of 120kW in the SUV U5."

"AIWAYS integrates the BorgWarner eDM into the front axle of its SUV U5 as a key component allowing for worry-free travel. The eDM delivers motor torque of up to 315Nm, and peak power of 120kW in the SUV U5." Leading Ideal One

"The Leading Ideal One, the extended range electric large SUV, showcases the flexibility of the eDM system by integrating it with the rear axle. In this range extended electric vehicle, the eDM produces up to 290Nm of torque and peak power of 140 kW."

The eDMs mentioned above are supposed to deliver a peak efficiency of more than 95%.