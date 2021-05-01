As far as Europe is concerned, Ford's electrification strategy includes the use of Volkswagen's MEB platform for pure electric cars.

The company so far has signed on for one MEB-based model (a total volume of up to 600,000 units between 2023 and 2029 or so), which is expected to be a small SUV. Production will take place in Cologne, Germany.

The second all-electric vehicle is under consideration and according to Bloomberg, Ford nears a decision to license the MEB platform for a second model. The official announcement about the agreement is expected within weeks.

"Ford Motor Co. is nearing a decision to license Volkswagen AG’s electric-car technology for a second model to be sold in Europe, people familiar with the matter said, a move that would deepen ties between two of the world’s largest automakers."

There are no details about the cars, but the MEB platforms allow producing a quite wide spectrum of cars, up to 7-seaters, like the most recent Volkswagen ID.6. In the short term, Ford will be able to save time and costs by using MEB, however, only time will tell whether it will pay off compared to in-house EV platform for cars. Usually, the more serious a manufacturer is about something - in this case in electric cars - the more willing it is to invest in its own platform. From that perspective, the use of MEB indicate a modest interest in passenger electric cars.

Maybe that's because Ford invests more in the electrification of its trucks and commercial vehicles and needs to at least temporarily limit the costs on the car electrification. If this part is smaller and less profitable, it would be a rational business strategy.