The Ford Mustang Mach-E teardown with Munro Live, Sandy Munro and Ben Lindamood continues. The latest episode was about the front part of the vehicle.

The team finds a few smart and simple solutions in the front fascia and headlights, as well as a few things that could be improved to reduce weight, cost and simplify the work on a production line.

One of the important aspects of the review was how the car was designed to cope with the SORB (Small Overlap Rigid Barrier) crash test. In the case of Ford, the front wheels are used as a crush zone.

Ford Mustang Mach-E has received a very high safety score from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) - see results here. Only the basic LED reflectors in base versions prevented the Mach-E from getting the maximum Top Safety Pick+ award.

Tesla Model S Plaid crowdfunding update: Munro Live reports $88,160 as of today, which is almost 68% of the total amount to buy the car, which is already on order.

Ford has recently announced that its top-of-the-line GT and GT Performance Edition versions of the Mach-E will get respectively 270 and 260 miles of range (similarly to the regular versions).

That again shows that Ford put a lot of effort to make the electric Mustang a really strong contender on the market, heavily dominated by Tesla (at least in North America). That's a good sign for the future as we will see more competitive products.

