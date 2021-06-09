Munro & Associates, in partnership with 3IS (see their joint episode), begins the promised teardown of the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E.

This time there is a little bit less of Munro Live's Sandy Munro and a little bit more of Ben Lindamood, who gave a brief presentation of the few first details that were noticed before disassembling the car.

We don't know exactly the version of the car, but the cost of over $49,000 suggests it's an all-wheel-drive Extended Range battery (98.9 kWh).

See all episodes related to the Ford Mustang Mach-E here: first impressions, frunk, undercarriage front and rear, ride & drive, and wrap-up.

The company intends to proceed in steps that will allow keeping the vehicle under its own power as long as possible (3IS will be able to collect more data for its database), before it will be disassembled into pieces and examined.

Munro & Associates sell detailed reports about products, but thanks to the Munro Live channel, we should be able to see some insights and comparisons to other EVs as well.

The first few episodes might be quite general, while the most interesting things for us, like drive units and battery packs, will be shown at a later stage.

On the shortlist of EVs for teardown are also: Ford F-150 Lightning, Tesla Cybertruck and Rivian R1T as well as some components of Volkswagen ID.4.

It appears that Munro & Associates services are in full bloom thanks to the EV revolution. On one end, there are new vehicles to evaluate, and on the other end, there are manufacturers that are searching for advice. It surely adds heat to the competition, but in the end, products should be better.