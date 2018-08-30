Watch Tesla Model X 100D & P100D Race Jaguar I-Pace In 360°

4 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

The Jaguar I-Pace does another drag race, this time against some fierce competition

The Jaguar I‑PACE is the first pure electric car made by the British car company. It promises a thrilling experience to look at and drive, and is dubbed by the carmaker as “the ultimate all-electric performance SUV”. Powered by two electric motors with a combined output of 394 horsepower and 513lb-ft (696 Nm) of torque, the vehicle relies on instant torque to achieve impressive performance of the line. The I-Pace can sprint from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in just 4.5 seconds. Its 90kW battery promises a range of up to 292 miles (470 kilometers).

Recently, we saw the I-Pace battle a Bentley Continental GT and a Tesla Model S 75 D. Now, it’s time for the nimble I-Pace to take on its SUV (Sports Activity Vehicle) brethren. These come in form of a Tesla Model X 100D and Model X P100D – both of which can put the whole “ultimate all-electric performance SUV” mantra to the test.

These three couldn’t be more similar, albeit completely different at the same time. All three are SUVs of the newer age. All three feature all-wheel drive as standard and dual motor powertrain as standard. But, performance and price wise, they are in different categories.

The Jaguar I-Pace starts at $69,500 and offers a unique blend of comfort, performance, and range. The Model X, however, is a bit pricier. After all, it’s designed to carry seven and offer a unique blend of luxury and performance – with the latter never before seen in its model range. The Model X 100D starts at $91,100 and offers a 100 kWh battery and an EPA estimated range of 295 miles (474 kilometers). The Model X P100D – the ultimate version of the luxury SUV from the California-based carmaker – starts at $128,000. However, it offers a 0-60mph (0-97km/h) of just 2.9 seconds and an estimated EPA range of 289 miles (465 kilometers).

With a price difference of nearly $20,000 for the Model X 100D and over $48,000 for the Model X P100D, the winner of this drag race should be clear even before it starts.

But, as you’ll find out in this 360° drag race video by carwow, not all things are as they seem to be at first sight.