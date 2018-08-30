Tesla Opens Its First 9 Body Repair Centers

3 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla is now performing some body repairs in-house.

Tesla doesn’t stop evolving and adapting to the changing environment and continues with its vertical integration of its offer over the entire value chain.

One of the latest moves is the launch of its own body repair shops to solve the long wait times at 3rd party body repair shops in the Tesla Approved Body Shop Network. The idea is ato achieve tempting same-day body repairs.

Currently, the first nine Tesla Body Repair Centers, envisioned only for light collision repair, were opened in the U.S.:

Bellevue, Washington

Dallas, Texas

Eatonville, Florida

Houston, Texas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Marietta, Georgia

Owings Mills, Maryland

Van Nuys, California

Villa Park, Illinois

If the repairs overwhelm the Tesla Body Repair Centers or there are none in the area yet, consumers will be directed to a 3rd party Body Shop in the Tesla Approved Body Shop Network.

Electrek cites an example (from reddit) of a well-executed repair at the Tesla Body Repair Centers and hopefully, it will be the experience of all customers – “My Tesla was in and out same day with amazing service”.

“He showed up at my work this morning with a loaner, had me sign a couple of forms and left with my car. He texted me when my car arrived at their shop. He texted me to let me know they corrected my reported issue. He texted to let me know they noticed my Frunk latch was out of spec and asked my permission to fix it. And then he texted to let me know my car was ready and met me with it (washed and vacuumed.) A few minutes later, I was back behind the wheel of my fully sorted Model 3. Tesla spent a fraction of what it would have cost to coordinate and hire a 3rd party body shop and a rental loaner – and the car was fixed by a knowledgeable Tesla employee who cares about their mission and their customers. I’m impressed.”

Source: Electrek