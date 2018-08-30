Tesla Model 3 Average Selling Price Hits $60,000
The average selling price of the Tesla Model 3 continues its upward trend.
According to Teslike, the average selling price of the Tesla Model 3 is increasing in the third quarter compared to the second quarter and now stands at $60,262, up from our last report on this topic.
In the second quarter, it was $55,424 ($4,838 less) while in the first quarter the figure was $55,925 ($4,337 less) because of two reasons.
The first is the price increase in early August, while the second is a growing ratio of dual-motor all-wheel drive Model 3 compared to rear-wheel drive Model 3s.
Higher average prices combined with much higher volume should translate into stronger financial results – we are approaching the end of the quarter that could become the first profitable one, according to Tesla targets.
So far in Q3, still only 35% of Model 3 are dual-motor versions (10% are Performance) so there is room for an even higher average price before the cheaper Short Range version enters the market.
The average sale price of #Model3 reaches $60K in Q3, $4,838 higher than Q2. Source: https://t.co/eaiX3Hcfq6 The price increase on 3 Aug moved the average up by $990. The rest is due to AWD&P deliveries.@Teslarati @ElectrekCo @Jalopnik @cleantechnica @InsideEVs @GreenCarReports pic.twitter.com/UM2P5kHmU3
— Teslike (@TroyTeslike) September 7, 2018
At this price point, the demand for this car will be limited. That’s two LEAFs or Bolts and two $7500 tax credits. Probably explains Tesla’s inventory problem and why there is no longer a reservation queue.
Yeah, that’s why sales are dropping and Tesla will go out of business soon.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Tell it to the hedge fund managers.
Yes, no matter how many times i see this it is still hilarious. “Tesla sales are going to be limited because of…” (price, lack of government incentive, reliability, etc). They are selling as many as they can make! Where is the dropoff in sales???
The reservation queue is still enormous.
Why buy a Ferrari when you could buy 17 Chevy Sparks instead?
hehe, I could be a Spark King in my neighborhood.
Extrapolation to the absurd is a sign of a weak argument.
Yet they sell nearly 20000 of these a month, can’t handle the load in the delivery centers. The Model 3 production in 6 weeks is similar to the annual production of the Bolt EV.
There is no reservation queue because they are in mass production right now.
There very much still is a reservation queue.
There is still a reservation queue for everybody outside the United States, regardless of model.
There is still a reservation queue for all SR’s.
There is still a reservation queue for LR’s without PUP.
The only cars you can get without needing a reservation are the LR’s with PUP and “P” cars, and then only in the North American market.
With that said, it is still meaningless, as the vast majority of cars around the world are sold with no reservation system at all. So any standard applied to Tesla based on reservations is a mindless double standard, where Tesla and only Tesla magically has to have reservations or it somehow proves there is no demand.
You are either willfully ignorant or have no idea how Tesla sells cars. The average price is up because people ARE BUYING higher priced cars. Teslas a built to order. If there weren’t demand at higher prices, the average price would go down (and it will next year when the SR comes out).
Yeah rising prices are typically a sign of low demand, that’s pretty much Econ 101… hahahahahaha! Oh wait, you were being serious?
Its a good car and not overpriced.
But context is important considering they advertised it as affordable.
According to the US Census Bureau, the model 3 average price is more than the US median family income.
So how would you fine folks define affordable for a car relative to family income? 1/2? 1/3?
Also, how much would an American family have to make to pay enough tax to get the full $7500 EV credit?
tesla has never advertised
Do you count this website?
Good one
That would be a very loose interpretation of the term “advertisement”.
wrong! Yet another tesla fan who can grasp the truth.
The tesla website uses affordable and Model 3 in the same sentence.
That IS advertising.
Tesla does referral based advertising, similar to many online retailers.
The context of course as made clear by Tesla many times is that Tesla is making the high margin models first so it can generate the cashflow it needs to stay in business and will move on to lower margin models once it has production cost under control and cash position secured. Since Model 3 production cost at high production numbers has been calculated at $28K even the $35K entry level that should see a $40K+ ASP should have plenty of margin BTW.
I guess I continue to be surprised at how many rich people are out there. I seems there is a large enough population that can afford to spend this much on a car without straining their budget. A large number of these people own several cars, many of them have a Model S or X. I read on these forums where one person said they bought one for their son and now they own 3 Model 3s. I wonder how long it will take to saturate this upper income market.
Think of it as if every single ICE vehicle as being obsolete. Then ask yourself when the market for evs will be saturated.
Not for many years I would think. Of course that’s only 40% or so of the American market since most sales are trucks and suv’s. But then you have worldwide demand, which is also huge.
So no, there is no problem with demand.
Their is a problem with demand at this price point. $60,000+ cars are not the solution.
How do you explain the continued demand for the Model S and X?
Honestly, I can’t. It is astonishing to me that there are that many people willing/able to purchase these cars month after month. But, then again, I have never understood people willing to pay $1,000 for the latest smart phone.
You just stumbled upon your root problem. Not everyone is like you, but you think they should be.
It’s exactly this kind of thinking that lead to the last recession. Guess I am just more risk averse than most.
JR.”I have never understood people willing to pay $1,000 for the latest smart phone.” What’s to understand, $20 a month added to your monthly carrier’s bill. Rocket science!?
I’m sorry to hear about your poverty. Sounds like you need to work harder.
..and the fact that Tesla will be delivering 50-60K Model 3s this quarter, LOL.
JR. Tesla sells premium priced vehicles, just like BMW, Jaguar, Lexus, Land Rover, Maserati, Ferrari, Lamborghini. Granted in the grand scheme of things there is more demand for lower priced cars and trucks – the same can be said of comparing a $35K vs. $20K vehicle.
What will be interesting to me is not how BMW, MB, Audi-Porsche compete with Tesla for the premium vehicle market but how Chevy, VW, Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Kia, Hyundai, Ford, FCA will compete with China when they start exporting $25K BEVs with 200 miles of range.
That was my point, but I get 15+ downvotes. Go figure.
Oops, I gave you another thumbs down just out of habit.
Fair warning, trolls have never been all that popular around here, better get used to it and don’t even think it will remain at just 15.
Trust me, I know. I’ve been here a long time and long before this thumbs up/thumbs down system came about.
I could post that Musk smoking weed on camera showed poor judgement and would get dozens of downvotes even though any rational person can that it was dumb thing to have done. The cult is not rational.
The downvotes are because you said there was a problem with demand at that price point, but nearly 20k sales a month would say otherwise. Granted US might not sustain that forever, but world wide is fine. The cheaper Model 3 coming next year will more than fill demand for the more expensive models should it taper off a bit as reservations are filled.
Also remember that many people thought they wouldn’t be able to buy a Model 3 this year, yet hear we are with 3 months left and they can have a Model 3 Long Range RWD in 4 weeks without a reservation. This will increase demand of people who didn’t reserve in order to get a tax credit.
It shouldn’t surprise you. The sheer amount of large luxury SUVs on the road with similar purchase prices to this should give you a clue just how much people spend on cars.
I’d imagine there’s no easy to way to track how many add AP after delivery…Tesla should deliver not just the 3, but every vehicle with a 90 day AP trial to get folks hooked…Allow them to pay the at delivery AP price to add it as long as they’re within the trial period…
Source is a survey on TM3OC with about 5000 respondents.
Tesla could eke out a small profit thIs quarter, especially if they continue to defer accounts payable and they sell ZEV credits, but production should be higher than the current 3K a week.
Is it 3,000 a week? I thought it was up to 5,000+ per week. Maybe 3,000 per week = actual demand.
3k a week? Hmm, last time I looked at the Bloomberg tracker, it was above 4.5 k/ week.
But then again, I might be making the mistake of only taking reputable sources into consideration…
Selected misinformation, it was a bit over 3k per week over the holiday weekend.
That is a 4d week.
Selected disinformation done deliberately by a long-time anti-Tesla poster who also maintains the lie that he owns 2 Teslas himself despite his thousands of posts on InsideEvs bashing every aspect of the cars and company!
This isn’t too surprising given the percentage of AWD cars in the mix. AWD + any color but black + EAP + delivery pulls ASPs north for sure. What really impresses me is how many cars they are moving at this price. It will be interesting to see what the sustainable demand is. As for the model 3 being “affordable”, I don’t see that in the cards given any color but black + delivery will be $37.5K minimum. The Leaf is what I would call affordable given there is $6K – $9K cash (depending on trim) on the hood right now and that is before any tax incentives.
It’s all relative. It’s more affordable than S/X. Hopefully the downward trend continues in the next generation (probably not the Y, as it seems more like it’s the X analog to the 3).
Except range and design, are there any parameter where Model 3 acutally beat a Leaf? I know the guru concept. Brands like Apple and Tesla can get more for equal products. But i really dont see any rational argument for the Model 3. With those prices it is completely different price than a Leaf and Bolt.
People buying it beg to differ
No, but that can be said for most cars today. Once upon a time the differences were more pronounced. Today even cheap econoboxes offer reliability and luxury features.
1: acceleration
2: availability of high speed charging stations along interstate highway system
3: miles per kWh
4: over-the-air updates
5: EAP
The #”5: EAP” is by far the coolest feature!
The coolness factor of “Elon’s Always Puffing”, makes the Model 3, if I Musk put it so Bluntly, way Dope!
/S
Since we just bought a 2018 Leaf and will be getting a Model 3 soon I agree that from a purely rational perspective at way under half the net prices (Leaf SL Vs model 3 LR RWD premium) the Leaf is the sensible choice, even if one takes road trips. $30K will pay for a lot of airline tickets or ICE rental cars or for that matter Model 3 rentals on Turo. There was not rational reason whatsoever for me to replace my 2014 Volt with a model 3 but after renting one on Turo I came to the conclusion I was willing to delay my retirement a little to have one.
Long term battery life. Historically Nissan can’t make a battery that keeps its capacity.
Figure on 2018 Leaf 40 kWh battery capacity fade/loss approaching 10% degradation EVery 3-3.5 years.
The Nissan battery warranty (8 yr./ 100k mi.) covers loss below 70% capacity, and protects Leaf owners if additional degradation is EVident.
This is only in keeping within their average 12k miles per year drive cycle, and being exposed to a regional above normal ambient heat index, and excessive DC fast charging usage.
Performance
Range (not a second car)
Number of Superchargers on major roadways
OTA Updates (took Honda 4 months and a service visit to fix minor bug with car range calculation)
AP/FSD (best potential for non commercial use)
Style
In addition to the points others already brought up, there is of course the huge difference in charging speed.
I’m even more surprised though that nobody has brought up handling. This seems to be the thing most people like best about the car. Musk claims that there are few things you can buy that bring you so much joy… Which might seem like a big claim, except that virtually everyone reviewing the car is raving about how much fun it is to drive.
Sure, that’s not a strictly rational argument — but then again, when were car buying decisions ever strictly rational? Even deciding to own a car at all is not a strictly rational decision in many cases. (Using public transport, where available, is usually cheaper; and not having to drive a car allows for better use of time…)
But depending on how exactly you define “rational”, it could be argued that spending some extra on something that brings joy every single day is indeed a rational decision 🙂
Oh, another important point: safety. Model S and X are the safest cars on the roads; and though not officially confirmed yet, Model 3 is likely to join them.
So Tesla will be delivering 50-60K Model 3’s this quarter at a staggering $60K ASP? Looks like a lot of money is coming Tesla’s way this quarter.
Mine is one of them but it will pull that ASAP down .001% or so.
And yet still the usual suspects here will gnash their teeth and try and spin it that Tesla is losing money and going bankwupt!
Almost 35k
Compare apples to apples. What is the average price of a loaded BMW 3 Series, including M3?
Exactly. Many people bought BMW3, or equiv ICE, for approximately the same price. Now they are buying a 3 instead. BUT also Civic buyers. Top 5 tradeins for 3s included honda Civics. So people are upgrading to the 3.
Those numbers are impressive. You’d think with it now being that high they’d be able to run three weeks production at 60k then run a week at the token 35k
for the first day 35k crowd, At least it’d be an attempt to keep all of your customers happy.