Rivian's Charging Network Grew 39% In A Year

Rivian hasn’t forgotten about its DC fast charging network.

The Rivian Adventure Network grew 39% in the last 12 months, surpassing 1,000 individual chargers.

Meanwhile, the company’s slower Waypoint chargers aren’t getting much love.

Rivian’s Adventure Network of DC fast chargers has expanded nearly 40% in the last 12 months, surpassing 1,100 individual chargers and 150 locations across the United States.

The company said in its third-quarter earnings report that its EV fast charging network now has 1,185 ports capable of delivering up to 300 kilowatts of power, up 39% compared to last year’s third quarter. Meanwhile, the number of stations has gone up to 165, or 26% more than at the end of Q3 2025.

Rivian DC fast charger

The startup claims its fast chargers are powered by 100% renewable energy, though that doesn’t always mean that he electricity coming out of a charger is sourced from a photovoltaic array or a wind farm. Instead, every kilowatt-hour delivered through a RAN charger is matched with renewable sources that may operate in another town or another state.

Rivian has continued to invest in its own charging infrastructure, which uses purpose-built stalls, even though its passenger models have access to tens of thousands of public DC chargers across the U.S., including countless NACS-equipped Tesla Superchargers.

However, while the DC charging infrastructure was mentioned in the startup’s latest presentation, the Waypoints network of Level 2 chargers has gotten a lot less attention. The slower chargers didn’t get a single mention in any of the company’s most recent documents, but they haven’t been completely forgotten.

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That said, the growth rate seems to have been significantly slower compared to the RAN network. According to data from the Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center (AFDC), the company installed just ten 11-kilowatt chargers this year, with the latest pair going online in October. In total, Rivian operates 540 Waypoint Level 2 chargers at 208 locations in the U.S.

Despite the quick growth in its DC charging network, the California startup is still a tiny player in a rapidly evolving industry. By comparison, Tesla, the biggest name in the game, has over 40,000 fast charging ports at nearly 3,300 locations in the U.S., with an additional 14,000 Level 2 Destination Chargers at almost 4,000 sites.

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