Waymo's Public Fast-Charging Problem Is Infuriating EV Drivers

Some Waymo robotaxis in San Diego, California, are crowding public fast charging stations.

Regular electric vehicle drivers are frustrated as they have to wait for spots to open up.

Waymo said it prioritizes charging at its own depots.

Imagine pulling up to a public fast-charging station for a quick top-up, only to find several Waymo robotaxis occupying the stalls. That's reportedly happening in San Diego, California, where some EV drivers say they've had to wait up to an hour or find another charging location.

The Alphabet-owned company is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and now serves riders in 15 cities. But its growing fleet is creating an unexpected headache for some EV drivers. While Waymo operates dedicated depots for vehicle maintenance and charging, some of its robotaxis are also using public fast-charging stations, the Los Angeles Times reported Friday.

“They come in droves,” one driver told the outlet.

Waymo told the newspaper that it has people at some public charging locations to assist robotaxis as they arrive, and that it tries to avoid having vehicles crowd one station. Its Jaguar I-Paces and Zeekr vans that are sometimes driven by humans may also use public chargers during breaks, the spokesperson said. The company prioritizes its own charging hubs, Waymo said. But setting up dedicated facilities can take time when entering new markets.

The friction between Waymos and EV drivers highlights how the arrival of autonomous vehicles is creating some unexpected headaches.

EV drivers in Nashville and St. Louis have also accused Waymos of hogging public chargers, according to social media posts. Santa Monica residents also complained last year about noise from Waymos returning from overnight shifts which had beeping parking sensors and flashing lights. In San Francisco, residents have reported Waymos honking at each other in the middle of the night at a depot.

What do you think?

EVgo told the LA Times that its San Diego chargers are available to both private EV drivers and robotaxis. In other words, Waymo isn't breaking any rules by plugging in. But that doesn't make the situation any less frustrating for drivers who depend on those stations.

It’s certainly an awkward situation. Building more public fast chargers will help—and we know that’s happening nationwide at a steady speed. And Waymo says it prioritizes its own private depots. But as it stands, robotaxis and human drivers are competing for limited real estate.

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