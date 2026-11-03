Nearly 1 In 3 Hyundais Sold In October Was A Hybrid As High Gas Prices Push Buyers To Pivot

Hybrids made up a record 29% of Hyundai's U.S. sales in October 2026 amid stubbornly high gas prices.

The sub-$32,000 Kia EV3 is off to a strong start, already outselling the larger EV6 crossover.

EV and hybrid sales across both Korean automakers rebounded after a weaker fall 2025.

A whopping 29% of Hyundai’s total October sales volume in the U.S. were hybrids, the automaker said Tuesday. That’s the highest mix ever for gas-electric powertrains for the Korean automaker, thanks to buyers seeking more fuel efficient cars due to gas prices that have remained stubbornly high since the start of the U.S. war in Iran.

Hyundai doesn't break out hybrid sales in its monthly reports, instead bundling them together under individual model names. But it did say that hybrid versions of the Santa Fe and Palisade set new October sales records. Meanwhile, sales of the all-electric Ioniq 5 bounced back, climbing 21% year over year to 1,981 units.

Hyundai sold 73,452 vehicles in October, a 5% increase over the same month last year. Its year-to-date sales now stand at 770,916 units, up 3% from 2025.

Photo by: Patrick George

Sister brand Kia also reported record overall and electrified vehicle sales. It sold 80,008 vehicles last month, bringing its year-to-date total to 747,394 units, not far behind Hyundai.

Kia's hybrid sales jumped 114% year over year, helped by strong demand for hybrid versions of the popular Sportage and Sorento SUVs and the Carnival minivan. But the more interesting news is the recovery in Kia's EV sales, which have struggled for several quarters.

Sales of the three-row EV9 surged 111% to 1,406 units, while EV6 sales climbed 58% to 803 units. Kia also sold 976 units of the more affordable EV3, whose production and deliveries are still ramping up following its recent U.S. launch.

There's a caveat to those EV growth figures, though. The Ioniq 5, EV6, and EV9 were all coming off a particularly weak October 2025, when sales cratered following the expiration of the federal EV tax credit a month earlier.

Photo by: Tim Levin/InsideEVs

The months leading up to the September 2025 deadline saw buyers rush to claim the incentive, pulling demand forward and causing subsequent sales to decline. The broader EV market has been gradually recovering since, with the third quarter marking its strongest performance since then.

What do you think?

The EV3, meanwhile, could give Kia's electric lineup another shot in the arm. Starting at $31,385 including destination, it's among the cheapest EVs on sale in the U.S., alongside the Nissan Leaf and Chevrolet Bolt. We recently reviewed the small electric crossover and think it offers really good value.

Hyundai could also see another boost to its EV business in the coming months. The automaker is preparing to supply Waymo with tens of thousands of Ioniq 5-based robotaxis, Hyundai CEO José Muñoz said in September. That could be a new source of demand for its electric crossover, beyond individual consumers.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Insideevs.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The InsideEVs team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy