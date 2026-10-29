Rivian's R2 Is Already Its Best-Selling EV. Now The Company Expects Even Bigger Sales

The R2 is already Rivian’s best-selling model just months after deliveries started, the California startup said in its third quarter earnings report Thursday. The midsize electric SUV already outsold the R1T, R1S, and its electric delivery van between July and September.

As a result, the company is now revising the baseline for its annual delivery target from 65,000-70,000 units to 67,000-70,000 units. After a record 19,751 deliveries in Q3, the company previously had already revised the baseline deliveries from 62,000 units to 65,000 units. Now that outlook is looking even more optimistic.

“We had great results with R2 becoming our best selling vehicle by volume in the third quarter," CEO RJ Scaringe said in a statement. "Customer and media feedback on R2 has been exceptional," he added.

The new guidance indicates Rivian is gearing up for its best-ever quarter of deliveries. To hit the low end of its target, the company would need to deliver at least 25,193 vehicles. On the automaker's earnings call, Rivian Interim CFO Derek Mulvey said the company expects the majority of those deliveries will be R2s.

Photo by: Mack Hogan/InsideEVs

Rivian's Q3 revenue grew 38% to $2.1 billion from the same period last year thanks to increase in deliveries, earnings from regulatory credits, and growth in its software and services division. Thanks to its partnership with the Volkswagen Group, its software and services revenue grew to 45% to $605 million. The startup is still not profitable though, reporting a net loss of $913 million for the quarter, an improvement from a $1.17 billion loss during the year-ago quarter.

It's betting that the R2 will help with its turnaround. The crossover is the company's make-or-break vehicle, one designed to go toe to toe with the Model Y and bring it much-needed scale. Rivian said on Thursday that it started a second shift of R2 production and expects its production run rate to increase over the coming quarters. The company said Thursday that it expects the R2's ramp to help it end the year with a positive automotive gross margin.

Rivian launched the R2 in June with a Performance Launch Edition trim that costs a little under $60,000. A Premium model costing $53,990 is supposed to hit the market this year, with a $44,990 Standard version joining the lineup in 2027.

The electric SUV will not only help fund the development and production of future models like the R3 and R4, but also the company's burgeoning autonomy ambitions.

Rivian's Amazon Prime electric delivery vans.

The company is working to release a more advanced driver assistance system to rival Tesla's Full-Self Driving (Supervised) system under its Autonomy+ offering. Currently, Autonomy+ includes hands-free driving on highways and automatic lane changes on command. The more advanced version of this will include point-to-point autonomous driving on city streets as well, and a limited rollout of that is expected begin by the end of this year.

Rivian also plans to deliver up to 50,000 robotaxis to Uber starting in 2028. It recently acquired U.K.-based synthetic data startup Third Dimension to help with those efforts.

What do you think?

Updated 3:30 pm Pacific with additional details from Rivian's earnings call.

Additional reporting by Tim Levin

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